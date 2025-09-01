Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury
‘As If He Were Sleeping’ is a spatial adaptation of the novelist’s oeuvre.
L'Orient Today / By Jim Quilty,
01 September 2025 14:19
Much of the installation works as a device to project dreamlike tableaux upon the walls. (Photo by Riwa Phillips, courtesy of Ayloul.)
BEIRUT — It is not uncommon for novels to be adapted for other media. Yousry Nasrallah’s 2006 movie “Bab al-Shams,” for instance, transcribed Elias Khoury’s 1998 novel of the same name (Gate of the Sun) to the big screen. In the process, the Egyptian director disciplined the torrent of sometimes contradictory tales in Khoury’s novel to fit the conventions of commercial cinema and to make its core story of love and loss accessible to a popular audience.“As If He Were Sleeping,” a mixed-media audio-visual installation opening this week for a month-long run at Zico House, has taken up a more daunting task: a spatial adaptation of the novelist’s oeuvre.Pascale Feghali, a former colleague of Khoury who has overseen this project, states the problem plainly. “How do you immerse spectators in the world of Elias’ literature? How do you connect it...
BEIRUT — It is not uncommon for novels to be adapted for other media. Yousry Nasrallah’s 2006 movie “Bab al-Shams,” for instance, transcribed Elias Khoury’s 1998 novel of the same name (Gate of the Sun) to the big screen. In the process, the Egyptian director disciplined the torrent of sometimes contradictory tales in Khoury’s novel to fit the conventions of commercial cinema and to make its core story of love and loss accessible to a popular audience.“As If He Were Sleeping,” a mixed-media audio-visual installation opening this week for a month-long run at Zico House, has taken up a more daunting task: a spatial adaptation of the novelist’s oeuvre.Pascale Feghali, a former colleague of Khoury who has overseen this project, states the problem plainly. “How do you immerse spectators in the world of Elias’ literature?...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.