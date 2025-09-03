Audrey Azoulay announces the restoration of the Grand Théâtre de Beyrouth

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google During her visit to Beirut, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay plans to announce new restoration projects at the Mar Mikhael railway station and the Grand Theatre de Beyrouth, funded by Italy and the United Arab Emirates, as well as expanded support for arts and crafts in Sour and Baalbeck.She sat down with L'Orient-Le Jour to look back on her mandate and look ahead to what Lebanon still needs. Cultural happenings in Beirut Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury L'Orient-Le Jour: In a country gripped by deep economic and social crisis, how can UNESCO keep culture and education as priorities, even as the humanitarian emergency prevails?Audrey Azoulay: It is difficult to prepare for the future when daily life is uncertain and hard. But education and culture are essential to giving future...

During her visit to Beirut, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay plans to announce new restoration projects at the Mar Mikhael railway station and the Grand Theatre de Beyrouth, funded by Italy and the United Arab Emirates, as well as expanded support for arts and crafts in Sour and Baalbeck.She sat down with L'Orient-Le Jour to look back on her mandate and look ahead to what Lebanon still needs. Cultural happenings in Beirut Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury L'Orient-Le Jour: In a country gripped by deep economic and social crisis, how can UNESCO keep culture and education as priorities, even as the humanitarian emergency prevails?Audrey Azoulay: It is difficult to prepare for the future when daily life is uncertain and hard. But education and culture are essential to giving...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in