Audrey Azoulay announces the restoration of the Grand Théâtre de Beyrouth

The director general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, during a recent visit to Mosul, Iraq. (Credit: UNESCO)
During her visit to Beirut, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay plans to announce new restoration projects at the Mar Mikhael railway station and the Grand Theatre de Beyrouth, funded by Italy and the United Arab Emirates, as well as expanded support for arts and crafts in Sour and Baalbeck.She sat down with L'Orient-Le Jour to look back on her mandate and look ahead to what Lebanon still needs. Cultural happenings in Beirut Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury L'Orient-Le Jour: In a country gripped by deep economic and social crisis, how can UNESCO keep culture and education as priorities, even as the humanitarian emergency prevails?Audrey Azoulay: It is difficult to prepare for the future when daily life is uncertain and hard. But education and culture are essential to giving future...
During her visit to Beirut, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay plans to announce new restoration projects at the Mar Mikhael railway station and the Grand Theatre de Beyrouth, funded by Italy and the United Arab Emirates, as well as expanded support for arts and crafts in Sour and Baalbeck.She sat down with L'Orient-Le Jour to look back on her mandate and look ahead to what Lebanon still needs. Cultural happenings in Beirut Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury L'Orient-Le Jour: In a country gripped by deep economic and social crisis, how can UNESCO keep culture and education as priorities, even as the humanitarian emergency prevails?Audrey Azoulay: It is difficult to prepare for the future when daily life is uncertain and hard. But education and culture are essential to giving...