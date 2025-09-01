Berri pulls a new rabbit out of his hat

BEIRUT — The Cabinet decision regarding the state's monopoly on arms, and the implementation plan that the army is supposed to present to the government this Friday, continue to divide.

Behind the scenes, contacts are intensifying to find a way out of the deadlock, especially after Tel Aviv's response last week, delivered by a U.S. delegation, which decided to ignore the "step for step" principle, believing the government's decision was not enough to prompt the Israelis to withdraw from South Lebanon.

L’Orient- Today has learned that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri is at the heart of these negotiations, having forwarded an initiative for study to President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Berry pulled this latest rabbit out of his hat before his speech — which was otherwise quite forceful — on Sunday, marking the commemoration of Imam Moussa Sadr's disappearance.

The move was designed not to give the impression that he was closing the door on a compromise.

The initiative is based on moving beyond the document from U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, since Israel rejected and did not comply with it, meaning that Tel Aviv (and not Beirut) bears responsibility for its failure.

This would allow Lebanon to capitalize on this position to move past the deep polarization witnessed during government sessions on Aug. 5 and 7, and let Cabinet adopt a calmer approach to dealing with the weapons issue. This does not necessarily involve returning to the formula Berri raised in his speech — "dialogue" (often synonymous with stalling) around a "defense strategy" — but rather to keep the debate within Cabinet while awaiting a decision.

Taking note?

The second part of the initiative calls for all ministers to attend the Sept. 5 session, during which the army will present its plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.

The military will outline what has already been done and what will follow, with set timeframes, it is not expected — under this initiative — to set a specific start or end date for the process. It will explain the course of action, how long it took to secure the area south of the Litani, and the time needed to complete that mission before moving north of the river.

The army will also detail all its needs in terms of financial, military, logistical, technical and even intelligence support to locate weapons depots, which will require Hezbollah’s cooperation.

After the plan is presented, the initiative calls for the government to simply take note of it, without adopting a decision or instructing the army to begin execution, nor tying it to the deadlines outlined in the American document.

This way, Berri’s initiative separates the content of the document, particularly its timelines, from its objectives — namely, the monopoly of arms by the state. In short, to avoid internal explosion, the document and its deadlines would no longer exist, but only the objective of restoring the state’s monopoly over arms, in line with the inauguration speech of Joseph Aoun and the ministerial statement.

The Berri initiative also includes clear Lebanese conditions linking achievement of the American document’s objectives (which Cabinet adopted), namely the Israeli withdrawal from the South and an end to strikes and aggression.

What scenario?

No response has yet been given to this initiative, which various political circles are currently studying, with numerous meetings planned by Friday to reach a proper decision. Should there be agreement on this proposal, the government would have remained true to its decisions and received the army's plan, but stopped short of acting on it.

It thus would not be backtracking. As for Hezbollah, it would consider itself to have succeeded in reducing the pressure against it, in slowing the government’s momentum, and delaying implementation of the disarmament process.

Clearly, however, such an agreement would provoke wide internal opposition from Hezbollah’s rivals, who would then exert counterpressure on the government, arguing that the goal is state monopoly of arms, without tying it to the American document or any other file. At the same time, this possible deal would open the way for heightened international pressure on Lebanon and its government to push them to insist on carrying out their own decisions.

For now, the ministers representing Hezbollah and Amal will participate in Friday's session. This was confirmed Monday by one of them, Yassine Jaber (Finance).

But if no consensus is reached, Hezbollah and Amal's representatives will withdraw from the session, and attention will again turn to the fifth Shiite (independent) minister, Fadi Makki.

Some ministers may also propose postponing the decision to another session, leading to a string of meetings for further political review of the army's plan before adopting a decision. If positions harden on both sides, the most explosive scenario would likely occur: putting the issue to a vote, which would force everyone up against the wall.