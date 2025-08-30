Is the Israeli army occupying three new positions in south Lebanon?
Sources cited by al-Hadath claimed that the number of positions occupied by Israel along the Blue Line increased from five to eight. UNIFIL and L'Orient Today's correspondent offer a more nuanced view.
A breach opened by the Israeli army in the wall that separates the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila (Marjayoun) from Israeli territory. Photo sent to our correspondent Mountasser Abdallah.
Does the Israeli army now hold eight positions in southern Lebanon, rather than five, following its partial pullback after the latest war with Hezbollah — in violation of the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire? That’s what anonymous sources quoted by Saudi broadcaster al-Hadath have claimed.The reports surfaced as the Lebanese government in early August tasked the army with disarming militias by year’s end, while American envoys continue to mediate full implementation of the cease-fire.Contacted by L’Orient Today, a Lebanese Army source said only that it “has no information on the matter.”Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said that “according to our information, the Israeli army still occupies five positions on the border and two buffer zones, controlled by the Israelis but without actual...
Does the Israeli army now hold eight positions in southern Lebanon, rather than five, following its partial pullback after the latest war with Hezbollah — in violation of the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire? That’s what anonymous sources quoted by Saudi broadcaster al-Hadath have claimed.The reports surfaced as the Lebanese government in early August tasked the army with disarming militias by year’s end, while American envoys continue to mediate full implementation of the cease-fire.Contacted by L’Orient Today, a Lebanese Army source said only that it “has no information on the matter.”Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said that “according to our information, the Israeli army still occupies five positions on the border and two buffer zones, controlled by the Israelis but...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.