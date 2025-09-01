Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
HEZBOLLAH DISARMAMENT

Aoun and Salam meet in Baabda ahead of crucial week for disarmament

The president and the prime minister discussed, among other topics, the "preparations" for Friday’s Cabinet meeting and "the situation in the country."

L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 01 September 2025 12:59

The Lebanese president, Joseph Aoun (left), receiving Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Baabda on Sept. 1, 2025. (Credit: X/LBPresidency)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Monday morning at the Baabda Presidential Palace at the start of a crucial week for talks on Hezbollah's disarmament.

The government is set to examine, during a Cabinet meeting on Friday at 3 p.m., a plan prepared by the army aimed at restoring the state's monopoly on weapons, which would mean disarming Hezbollah as well as all other militias and Palestinian camps.

According to the presidential press office, Aoun and Salam discussed the “results of Salam's visit to Cairo last week,” where he met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi. The two also discussed the “preparations” for Friday’s Cabinet meeting and “the situation in the country.”

In the news

Berri: Yes to a 'calm and consensus-based dialogue' on weapons

On Aug. 5, the government tasked the army with preparing this disarmament plan, before approving two days later the U.S. cease-fire roadmap, known as the "Barrack Plan." This document also covers the issue of weapons monopoly, among other recovery measures, in exchange for an end to Israeli attacks against Lebanon and Israel’s withdrawal from still-occupied territories in the South.

Hezbollah is opposed to any disarmament and calls for “dialogue,” as does its ally, Amal Movement leader and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. On Sunday, Berri launched a new "initiative" to discuss the issue of Hezbollah’s arsenal. After his statements, a few hundred supporters paraded on motorcycles around Beirut's southern suburbs, holding the party's flag.

