UNIFIL mandate renewal: Macron hails 'important signal'

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the “important signal” sent with the unanimous renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), though he did not mention that this is the Blue Helmets’ final renewal.

On X, in French, English and Arabic, Macron also “encouraged” the Lebanese government to “adopt the plan” the army is to present on Sept. 2 to reclaim the monopoly on arms, and reiterated that Paris stands ready to “play a role” in pushing for the Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories in southern Lebanon.

“I spoke with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun, as well as the Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam,” Macron wrote, praising the “important signal” and stating that UNIFIL, in which “France is fully engaged, was just renewed unanimously."

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Thursday, extending the UNIFIL mandate for a final time while outlining the terms for its gradual withdrawal. The mission, deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978, will begin its pullout on Dec. 31, 2026, with a full departure by the end of 2027.

This compromise was reached between Lebanon and France, who wanted the Blue Helmets to stay, and the United States and Israel, who argued that UNIFIL was ineffective and would agree only to a final one-year renewal at most. France thus appears to have won a concession from the United States. The resolution, adopted unanimously, “decides to extend, for a final time, the mandate of UNIFIL … until Dec. 31, 2026, and to initiate an orderly and safe reduction and withdrawal starting Dec. 31, 2026, to be completed within one year.”

Le Drian in Beirut

Separately, Macron said he “commended the courageous decisions taken by the Lebanese executive to restore the state’s monopoly on the use of force.”

On Aug. 5, the Salam Cabinet tasked the army with presenting a plan to reclaim weapons from all remaining militias and armed factions in Lebanon. The plan is to be implemented before the end of the year. “I encourage the Lebanese government to adopt the plan,” urged the French president, who announced that his representative to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will soon come to Beirut “to work hand in hand with the authorities on our priorities as soon as it is adopted.”

He cited two “essential conditions” for this disarmament plan: “the complete withdrawal” of the Israeli army from positions it still occupies on Lebanese territory along the border and an end to all “violations of Lebanese sovereignty,” as near-daily strikes continue to hit southern Lebanon. “France has consistently stated its readiness to play a role in the handover of the remaining positions still occupied by Israel,” he added. Macron also underlined his “determination” to hold two support conferences for Lebanon, one aimed at assisting the Lebanese Army and the other at reconstruction and recovery.

“Security restored, sovereignty affirmed, prosperity built: this is the future we want for Lebanon, true to the enduring strength of its cedars,” concluded the French president.