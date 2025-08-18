After Lebanon's 'step forward,' the ball is now in Israel's court

The U.S. ambassador to Turkey and envoy for Syria and Lebanon, Tom Barrack, began his visit with Lebanese leaders Monday by stating, from the Baabda Presidential Palace, that the ball was now in Israel's court to comply with the terms of the cease-fire agreement, after the Lebanese government took a "first step" by committing to disarm the militias, especially Hezbollah, by the end of the year.

During a press conference held after he met with President Joseph Aoun, Barrack said that "the return to peace and prosperity is near, and in the coming weeks, we will see great progress and the beginning of a plan for dialogue with all neighbors." He shared his "hope" after the cabinet's decisions regarding the state's monopoly on weapons and the American roadmap. "You can be proud of your government," he said.

"Hezbollah's disarmament is in the interest of the Shiites, and not against them," stated the U.S. envoy. He emphasized that reconstruction will occur "throughout Lebanon and not just in the south."

"The Lebanese government has taken the first step by committing to reclaiming the state's monopoly on arms, and it is now Israel's turn to take a step in exchange," said Barrack. He noted that Washington had not submitted any specific proposal to Israel. "What we are doing is implementing an agreement that has been violated. The American administration does not use threats regarding Hezbollah's disarmament. If the Shiite party refuses this decision, it will have lost an opportunity, because disarmament is the best choice for a return to prosperity."

The diplomat also noted that Morgan Ortagus, who previously was responsible for the Lebanese file, had joined his team.

President Aoun told his American interlocutors that "what is necessary today is that other parties commit to respecting the contents" of the cease-fire agreement. According to a post on X, he called on the international community, notably the U.S. and France, to "better support the Lebanese Army and to accelerate the necessary measures at the international level to launch the reconstruction process in areas affected by Israeli attacks."