Despite Naim Qassem’s threats, the official line remains unchanged

“There is no fear of a civil war,” said Nabih Berri, setting himself apart, if only slightly, from his ally.

L'OLJ / By Rita SASSINE, 18 August 2025 12:00

Lire cet article en Français
A portrait of Hassan Nasrallah hanging in a hall where Shiite faithful were participating in a mourning ritual in the holy city of Karbala, in central Iraq, on Aug. 13, 2025. (Credit: Hussein Faleh/AFP)

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said aloud what Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, is believed to have said quietly.Two days after Larijani’s visit to Beirut, during which he made no secret of his displeasure at the Lebanese state’s decision to restore the monopoly on weapons, Qassem escalated his rhetoric.He also took aim at the sharp responses of both the president and the premier to what they called interference.Qassem accused the government of “delivering” the country to Israel by pushing for the disarmament of his movement and warned of civil war.“This government is carrying out the American-Israeli order to end the resistance, even if it leads to civil war and internal conflict,” Qassem said Friday in a televised speech. “The resistance will not hand over its weapons as long as aggression and...
