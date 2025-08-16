Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ARMS MONOPOLY

Comati: We are not in an internal Lebanese confrontation

Naim Qassem "did not threaten, but said that we are ready, if we are forced to, to wage a Karbala-like battle," said the deputy chairman of Hezbollah's political council.

By L'Orient Today staff, 16 August 2025 14:28,

Comati: We are not in an internal Lebanese confrontation

Hezbollah fighters during the funeral of "Abou Taleb," a militia commander, in the southern suburbs of Beirut in June 2024. (Credit: Matthieu Karam.)

Hezbollah is "not in an internal Lebanese confrontation," said Mahmoud Comati, the group's political council vice president, following leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s warning of resistance if the army moves to disarm it.

"Qassem warned against sedition and considered that the decision to hand over the weapons is a factor that leads to it," Comati emphasized on al-Jazeera. "The secretary-general of Hezbollah did not threaten, but said that we are ready, if we are forced to, to wage a Karbala-like battle" (of 680 AD, when Imam Hussein and his men were killed, Ed.), he added, stressing that "the resistance constitutes a primary line of defense for Arab national security and must be understood on this basis."

Read also

« Menace voilée de guerre civile » : Salam se joint à la charge contre les propos de Naïm Kassem

"We are not in an internal Lebanese confrontation, and the resistance's weapons cannot be given up during a time of occupation," he further asserted. He also indicated that "the secretary-general's position is not new," recalling that Qassem had already emphasized "the importance of the defensive strategy and that we will not hand over our weapons."

Hezbollah's vehement statements drew on Friday many scathing responses within the Lebanese political class.

In this context, L'Orient Today has learned that France hosted a Franco-American political, diplomatic and military meeting Thursday to support Lebanon and its army.


Hezbollah is "not in an internal Lebanese confrontation," said Mahmoud Comati, the group's political council vice president, following leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s warning of resistance if the army moves to disarm it."Qassem warned against sedition and considered that the decision to hand over the weapons is a factor that leads to it," Comati emphasized on al-Jazeera. "The secretary-general of Hezbollah did not threaten, but said that we are ready, if we are forced to, to wage a Karbala-like battle" (of 680 AD, when Imam Hussein and his men were killed, Ed.), he added, stressing that "the resistance constitutes a primary line of defense for Arab national security and must be understood on this basis." Read also « Menace voilée de guerre civile » : Salam se joint à la...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top