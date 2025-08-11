Slimane steals hearts in Jbeil

Slimane made an unforgettable debut with his Lebanese audience Saturday night at the Jbeil International Festival, in a long-awaited concert marked by his soulful voice and emotional storytelling.





The artist did not hide his excitement at performing in Lebanon. After his clear voice rang out with "L’hymne à l’amour" (Ode to Love) by Edith Piaf on the city's old port, he confessed that he had noticed, very soon after his victory on "The Voice," that "something was happening for him in Lebanon."

"I wanted to come sing here for a very long time," Slimane said. "When I was told I could come to Lebanon this year, to be very honest, I asked: ‘’Is it really okay this year? Are you sure I can go?'' But I'm so proud to be with you tonight."





The singer went back to his roots by delivering a revisited version of "À fleur de toi," (Close to you) explaining how he had insisted on making it his battle song in the "The Voice" competition.

Delving into his memories, he recalled his beginnings in Paris bars, singing classics from the French repertoire for small crowds. He thus chose "La chanson des vieux amants" (The song of old lovers) by Jacques Brel, before moving on to his own hits, supported by his backup singers or even by artist Anabel, notably on songs he usually shares as a duet with Vitaa.

XY, "Avant toi," (Before you) "Ça va ça vient," (It comes, it goes) "Viens on s’aime" (Let's be in love) were thus sung in chorus by a surprisingly young crowd, as well as the titles "Toi, Si je m’en allais" (You,if I left) and "Résiste," (Resist) an anthem to peace and solidarity.





The Algerian-born singer also gave a nod to Lara Fabian, with whom he collaborated on his latest album "Je suis là," (I am here) by performing "Je suis malade," (I am ill) a song they sang together as a duet during the Paris Olympics.

It was on a note of love that he chose to end this intense and intimate moment, as he had begun, with the hits "Des milliers de je t’aime" (Thousands of I love you's) and "Mon amour" (My love.) This song, which he performed at Eurovision in 2024 and which made him known in Europe and far beyond, resounded in Jbeil like a universal declaration, a modern prayer.

This article was originally published in French by L'Orient-le Jour.



