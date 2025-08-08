Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Pop as an outlet: Jason Derulo ignites Lebanon’s youth

In a vibrant atmosphere, the American pop icon transformed the Byblos Festival into a euphoric celebration, where Lebanese youth sang, danced and shouted their longing for lightness.

L'OLJ / By Rana Najjar, 08 August 2025 15:45,

Lire cet article en Français
Pop as an outlet: Jason Derulo ignites Lebanon’s youth

The American artist of Haitian origin, Jason Derulo, 35 years old, among his fans at the Byblos International Festival. Press Photo Agency.

On Wednesday night, 35-year-old American artist of Haitian descent Jason Derulo set the Byblos International Festival stage ablaze, drawing a crowd of about 4,000 — mostly teenagers — to his concert. The massive, frenzied audience pulsed to the rhythm of his old and new hits, singing along for two hours of nonstop spectacle.Faced with the unexpected influx of young fans, organizers created a dedicated, alcohol-free space supervised by adults to ensure their safety in a buzzing atmosphere.Titled “Madness” — in the most joyful sense — the evening began around 10:30 p.m., after a long, feverish wait. Neither political tensions, missile strikes in southern Lebanon, infighting, nor calls for the state’s exclusive control over arms dissuaded the public. In these uncertain times, Lebanon’s youth came looking for an escape. After last year’s...
