Pop as an outlet: Jason Derulo ignites Lebanon’s youth

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Wednesday night, 35-year-old American artist of Haitian descent Jason Derulo set the Byblos International Festival stage ablaze, drawing a crowd of about 4,000 — mostly teenagers — to his concert. The massive, frenzied audience pulsed to the rhythm of his old and new hits, singing along for two hours of nonstop spectacle.Faced with the unexpected influx of young fans, organizers created a dedicated, alcohol-free space supervised by adults to ensure their safety in a buzzing atmosphere.Titled “Madness” — in the most joyful sense — the evening began around 10:30 p.m., after a long, feverish wait. Neither political tensions, missile strikes in southern Lebanon, infighting, nor calls for the state’s exclusive control over arms dissuaded the public. In these uncertain times, Lebanon’s youth came looking for an escape. After last year’s...

On Wednesday night, 35-year-old American artist of Haitian descent Jason Derulo set the Byblos International Festival stage ablaze, drawing a crowd of about 4,000 — mostly teenagers — to his concert. The massive, frenzied audience pulsed to the rhythm of his old and new hits, singing along for two hours of nonstop spectacle.Faced with the unexpected influx of young fans, organizers created a dedicated, alcohol-free space supervised by adults to ensure their safety in a buzzing atmosphere.Titled “Madness” — in the most joyful sense — the evening began around 10:30 p.m., after a long, feverish wait. Neither political tensions, missile strikes in southern Lebanon, infighting, nor calls for the state’s exclusive control over arms dissuaded the public. In these uncertain times, Lebanon’s youth came looking for an escape. After...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in