Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

CONCERT

In Baalbeck, Oussama Rahbani and Hiba Tawaji stir memory with music

Oussama Rahbani creates a total work of art blending poetry, painting, choreography and music, carried by the powerful voice of Hiba Tawaji.

L'OLJ / By Myriam EL-HINDI, 11 August 2025 14:06,

Lire cet article en Français
In Baalbeck, Oussama Rahbani and Hiba Tawaji stir memory with music

The singer Hiba Tawaji between the columns of Jupiter and Bacchus. (Credit: Nabil Ismail)

On the night of Aug. 8, 2025 — a night so anticipated it almost felt unreal — Hezbollah supporters burned tires and blocked the road to Baalbeck.— “So, are we still going?”— “Do you think they’ll cancel the show?”— “If it’s not officially canceled, I’m going.”— “Be careful… You never know what could happen.”Anxious and tired — whether from worry, the humid Lebanese summer, or the long drive from Beirut through the Bekaa’s arid landscapes — festivalgoers who believe in cultural resistance pushed on toward Baalbeck.Less than a year earlier, the thousand-year-old site seemed doomed. But Nayla de Freige, the festival’s president, held firm. Her persistence kept the event alive. Our interview before the concert Oussama Rahbani: We have prepared something absolutely crazy for Baalbeck! When we arrived, the dry continental air surprised...
On the night of Aug. 8, 2025 — a night so anticipated it almost felt unreal — Hezbollah supporters burned tires and blocked the road to Baalbeck.— “So, are we still going?”— “Do you think they’ll cancel the show?”— “If it’s not officially canceled, I’m going.”— “Be careful… You never know what could happen.”Anxious and tired — whether from worry, the humid Lebanese summer, or the long drive from Beirut through the Bekaa’s arid landscapes — festivalgoers who believe in cultural resistance pushed on toward Baalbeck.Less than a year earlier, the thousand-year-old site seemed doomed. But Nayla de Freige, the festival’s president, held firm. Her persistence kept the event alive. Our interview before the concert Oussama Rahbani: We have prepared something absolutely crazy for Baalbeck! When we...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top