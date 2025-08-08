Hezbollah formalizes its split from the rest of Lebanon

It could have taken a different path.

It could have turned the page, become a party like any other, completed — even if reluctantly — its gradual shift toward full integration into Lebanese politics.

It could have made the defense of Shiites’ rights, particularly fairer representation, its primary political battle.

It could have stepped back from Tehran, let go of its regional ambitions, recognized that its strategy had reached a dead end and at least tried to reinvent itself.

It could have thanked its fighters and supporters for the sacrifices made, assured them they were not in vain and promised that the “Resistance” would ultimately prevail. At the same time, it could have signaled, quietly but clearly, that times had changed and that it would now protect them through other means.

It could have done everything possible to pull its base out of the isolation it has been dragged into, an isolation marked at best by mistrust and at worst by outright hostility.

It could have worked to reconcile the Shiite community with its Lebanese and Arab environment.

It could have asked for forgiveness for dragging Lebanon into a senseless war on Oct. 8, 2023, for going to fight in Syria to save a dictator hated by his own people, and again for having so often threatened to ignite a civil war in a country still haunted by one that never truly ended.

There is nothing greater, nothing stronger, nothing more noble than acknowledging one’s mistakes and asking for forgiveness. Perhaps that would not have been enough.

Some might still have demanded accountability. What is forgiveness worth without justice?

And how could it become a party like any other, how could it normalize, when its name is tied to every political assassination that has scarred the country over the past two decades and to the twin explosions at the port of Beirut?

The road to redemption is indeed full of obstacles. Hezbollah would have had to renounce part of itself, one way or another. It would have needed to stop being a militia before being a political party, sever its organic ties to Iran, give up its role as a state above a state, abandon its us-versus-them worldview and relinquish the use of weapons, or the threat of them, as a tool of politics.

This would have been the end of the party as we know it now. But Hezbollah might still have found a way through and could at least have offered its community the hope of a different future. Others before it, in Lebanon and elsewhere, laid down their weapons and completely redefined their political role without disappearing.

But Hezbollah is unable to seize that opportunity. It rejected the outstretched hand of a president who, until the very end and at the cost of his own popularity, tried to avoid marginalizing it. It has failed to grasp that President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are its best chance to rebuild southern Lebanon and reclaim a leading role in Lebanon’s future. Even U.S. envoy Tom Barrack hinted at it.

Like its Iranian patron, which still clings to its nuclear ambitions despite a series of deeply humiliating defeats, Hezbollah prefers to hunker down, absorb the blows, radicalize its base and bet on time, the only asset it has left. Neither has a viable exit strategy in the medium term. Both believe that making major concessions, especially from a position of weakness, would amount to suicide.

One could argue, with reason, that real suicide would be to keep following the path that brought them here. But it would change nothing. Neither Iran nor Hezbollah is ready to change course, and perhaps never will.

Hezbollah no longer has any political room to maneuver. It is now in such a position that it cannot even afford the luxury of threatening to resign. Not only can it no longer bring down the government, it is even less able to form another one afterward.

More than ever, it needs the state, but the state has never been more hostile toward it.

Nineteen out of 24 ministers — taking into account the likely deliberate absence of [Finance Minister] Yassine Jaber and the particular position of [independent Shiite minister] Fadi Makki — voted on Thursday in favor of the U.S. proposal, which notably calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Despite its threats, its dramatic outbursts and its accusations of betrayal and collusion with the enemy, Hezbollah lost.

It lost and there was nothing it could do about it.

Even on the rhetorical front, it has little left to stand on. One would have to be either willfully dishonest or dangerously naive to still believe its arguments.

To believe that weapons can deter Israeli intervention when they are, in fact, the reason for those interventions. To believe that they protect Lebanon and the Shiite community when they actually put both in danger. To claim that the government is acting on foreign orders when it is merely reaffirming the Taif Agreement, U.N. Resolutions 1559 and 1701, the cease-fire signed last November and approved by the party, the president’s inaugural address — which Hezbollah supported — and the ministerial declaration of the current government, which the party insisted on joining.

The reality is that the Cabinet made a decision that reflects what most Lebanese want. And Hezbollah can do nothing about it.

But it can say, and it already has, that the decision does not concern it.

It can return to resorting to assassinations, intimidation, roadblocks and even risk a direct confrontation with the army. Worse still, it can, and it already has, formalize its break from the rest of Lebanon and drag Amal and the entire Shiite community into an escalation that will inevitably lead, sooner or later, to civil war or to the partition of the country, whether official or not.

Ultimately, Hezbollah can keep its weapons, because no one is reckless enough to risk a bloody war to take them by force.

It can even accept, as the lesser evil, that Lebanon, its men and the community it claims to represent continue to be bombed for years to come. It can survive.

But Hezbollah has nothing left to offer.

One day, its supporters may come to realize that it had a choice, and that it chose to charge ahead, blindly and alone, toward the edge. To think it could have been chosen differently.

This article was originally published in French in L'Orient-Le Jour and translated by Sahar Ghossoub.