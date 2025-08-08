After Cabinet's decision on disarmament, Hezbollah supporters take to the streets

Waving yellow flags, on foot and on mopeds, hundreds of Hezbollah supporters took to the streets of Lebanon on Thursday night to voice their opposition to the Cabinet's adoption of the “objectives” laid out in the U.S. roadmap. The plan notably calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed groups by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, according to a statement carried by several local media outlets, “the Amal Movement called on its supporters not to participate in car or motorcycle convoys in any form, and to be cautious of inciteful posts circulating on social media.”

In the evening, a motorcade moved through the road leading to Beirut's international airport, in the southern suburbs of the capital, temporarily blocking traffic. A separate gathering took place in Beirut's Chiyah neighborhood, near Mar Mikhael Church, according to videos circulating on social media.

In the Bekaa, Hezbollah supporters staged a sit-in along the Riyak–Baalbeck highway, according to L'Orient Today's local correspondent.

In south Lebanon, protests continued late into the night in the streets of Nabatieh, Sour, Ghazieh and Haret Saida. Dozens of men on motorcycles, waving Hezbollah and Amal Movement flags, roamed through the cities, chanting slogans in support of the resistance, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and late leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Entrances to Beirut’s southern suburbs closed

According to media reports, the army reinforced checkpoints at the entrances to Beirut’s southern suburbs to prevent protest convoys from leaving the area.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting that lasted several hours at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, the government approved “the objectives outlined in the American document” presented by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack. The text calls for “progressively ending the armed presence of all non-state factions, including Hezbollah, throughout Lebanese territory, south and north of the Litani River.”

The four Shiite ministers present at the meeting — three representing the Hezbollah-Amal coalition — walked out of the room when discussions turned to the American document. Hezbollah had previously called on the government to reverse its Tuesday decision to disarm all militias by the end of 2025.

Elsewhere, in the northern city of Tripoli, demonstrations were held in support of the government and its decisions.