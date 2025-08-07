A ‘grave sin’: Hezbollah and Amal lash out at government, without severing ties

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The government has had its say, and so has the Hezbollah-Amal alliance — and their positions are opposed. On Wednesday, Hezbollah sharply condemned the Cabinet’s decision, made the day before, to set a deadline for its disarmament under a plan the army is expected to draft this month. Calling the move a “grave sin,” Hezbollah said it would act as though the decision “does not exist.”The Amal Movement, which has not used such strong words, also criticized the government, accusing it of “making more gratuitous concessions to the enemy” instead of “focusing its efforts on reinforcing the cease-fire and stopping Israel’s killing machine.”These verbal attacks signal a potential political crisis — unless Thursday’s Cabinet session serves as an opportunity to round the corners. Read more Hezbollah will act as if Cabinet's decision on arms...

The government has had its say, and so has the Hezbollah-Amal alliance — and their positions are opposed. On Wednesday, Hezbollah sharply condemned the Cabinet’s decision, made the day before, to set a deadline for its disarmament under a plan the army is expected to draft this month. Calling the move a “grave sin,” Hezbollah said it would act as though the decision “does not exist.”The Amal Movement, which has not used such strong words, also criticized the government, accusing it of “making more gratuitous concessions to the enemy” instead of “focusing its efforts on reinforcing the cease-fire and stopping Israel’s killing machine.”These verbal attacks signal a potential political crisis — unless Thursday’s Cabinet session serves as an opportunity to round the corners. Read more Hezbollah will act as if...

