Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

HEZBOLLAH DISARMAMENT

A ‘grave sin’: Hezbollah and Amal lash out at government, without severing ties

The Hezbollah-Amal alliance’s ministers are expected to attend Thursday’s session, saying they hope the government will correct its course.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 07 August 2025 11:21,

Lire cet article en Français
A ‘grave sin’: Hezbollah and Amal lash out at government, without severing ties

The Hezbollah-affiliated Health Minister, Rakan Nassereddine (right), visibly upset during the Cabinet meeting on Aug. 5, 2025. (Credit: Nabil Ismail)

The government has had its say, and so has the Hezbollah-Amal alliance — and their positions are opposed. On Wednesday, Hezbollah sharply condemned the Cabinet’s decision, made the day before, to set a deadline for its disarmament under a plan the army is expected to draft this month. Calling the move a “grave sin,” Hezbollah said it would act as though the decision “does not exist.”The Amal Movement, which has not used such strong words, also criticized the government, accusing it of “making more gratuitous concessions to the enemy” instead of “focusing its efforts on reinforcing the cease-fire and stopping Israel’s killing machine.”These verbal attacks signal a potential political crisis — unless Thursday’s Cabinet session serves as an opportunity to round the corners. Read more Hezbollah will act as if Cabinet's decision on arms...
The government has had its say, and so has the Hezbollah-Amal alliance — and their positions are opposed. On Wednesday, Hezbollah sharply condemned the Cabinet’s decision, made the day before, to set a deadline for its disarmament under a plan the army is expected to draft this month. Calling the move a “grave sin,” Hezbollah said it would act as though the decision “does not exist.”The Amal Movement, which has not used such strong words, also criticized the government, accusing it of “making more gratuitous concessions to the enemy” instead of “focusing its efforts on reinforcing the cease-fire and stopping Israel’s killing machine.”These verbal attacks signal a potential political crisis — unless Thursday’s Cabinet session serves as an opportunity to round the corners. Read more Hezbollah will act as if...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top