Aoun: Government will finalize today decision on arms monopoly

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Thursday in a press interview that the Nawaf Salam government, which is set to meet at 3 p.m. in Baabda, will “finalize” the decisions regarding the restoration of the state’s arms monopoly, two days after a government decision to achieve this monopoly by the end of the year, including dismantling Hezbollah’s arsenal.

Speaking to Al Hadath and Al Arabiya, the head of state asserted that “the arms monopoly will be achieved, regardless of the difficulties and obstacles.” In this context, the authorities are therefore waiting for the army’s plan “in order to discuss and approve it,” he added, as the military was tasked Tuesday with drawing up this plan and presenting it to the cabinet before the end of August.

'Arms monopoly does not undermine sovereignty'

In this context, this afternoon’s Cabinet meeting, which is to take place as the Shiite tandem has expressed its opposition to any disarmament of Hezbollah, should allow for “finalizing the expected decisions regarding the arms monopoly,” Aoun said.

He confirmed that this would enable “progress toward implementing the commitments made” in his January inaugural speech and the Salam government’s ministerial statement. Recovering the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of the state and the Lebanese Army “does not undermine the rights and sovereignty of Lebanon,” Aoun assured.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah denounced the government’s decision to disarm it as a "serious sin," while its ally Amal accused the government of “making more gratuitous concessions to the enemy” instead of “focusing its efforts on consolidating the cease-fire and putting an end to the Israeli death machine.”

Ministers Tamara al-Zein and Rakan Nassereddine, who represent the tandem’s share within the government, left Tuesday’s government meeting when discussions about disarmament began.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese president considered that the possible implementation by Lebanon of the roadmap presented in Beirut by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to ensure compliance with the cease-fire modalities in effect since November 2024 “also requires the agreement of Syria and Israel, with American and French guarantees,” and not just Lebanese commitments. In addition to disarming militias, this document provides for launching reforms and demarcating the border with Syria.

For his part, Minister of State for Administrative Transition Fadi Makki, the only Shiite minister not aligned with the tandem, told Al-Mayadeen (close to Hezbollah) that he will attend the meeting, because decisions as important as those regarding the arms monopoly “cannot be made without the presence of Shiite ministers.”