Attempts to reach a consensus continue ahead of Cabinet meeting

Until late in the evening, political contacts continued to reach a formula that the government could adopt regarding the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons and their transfer to the Lebanese Army. These contacts are expected to continue up until the last moments before the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Especially since, according to L'Orient-Le Jour's information, Hezbollah has made its participation conditional on knowing in advance what decisions will result from the meeting. It is relying on the role of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is working to find a formula acceptable to all political forces as well as the international community. The latter is calling for the establishment of a timeline for a monopoly on arms.

L’Orient-Le Jour has learned that a meeting took place Monday between President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Berri was also expected to go to Baabda for talks with the president. These contacts are happening at a time when some stakeholders remain firmly attached to the idea of adopting a clear and public decision on the withdrawal of all weapons outside the authority of the state, with a precise timeline and an implementation program to be completed no later than the end of 2025. These parties argue that they represent the majority of the Lebanese people, especially after the positions taken by some of Hezbollah’s allies – including MP Tony Frangieh – who have also expressed the need for the state to have a monopoly on arms. These actors believe they have a two-thirds majority in the cabinet, especially with the support of ministers close to the president and prime minister, prompting them to demand a clear decision, even if it means resorting to a vote.

The international community insists on the need for the country to begin the process of reclaiming monopoly over arms and to define a clear execution plan with precise deadlines. Israel is convinced it has won a victory and that Lebanon, like Hezbollah, is in a position of weakness after the strikes they have suffered. This means, according to Israel, that Hezbollah must make the expected concessions, and that Lebanon must commit to the proposed path.

Hezbollah’s conditions

Hezbollah is standing firm on its positions. While it does not reject the principle of a debate over the state’s arms monopoly, it makes any disarmament contingent on a prior Israeli withdrawal, a halt to violations, the release of prisoners and the launch of the reconstruction process. The party has prepared an argument it considers clear, stressing that it accepted the cease-fire agreement, which stipulated that Israeli operations should cease and a withdrawal should take place within 60 days of the cease-fire, along with the holding of a reconstruction conference.

However, in its view, none of these promises have been kept. It will therefore insist on Tuesday that priority be given to Israel fulfilling its previous commitments. On Monday, the party’s media services shared a video on social media in which Secretary-General Naim Qassem and his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah stated that handing over the weapons is out of the question. Hezbollah also remains on guard against any initiative that could catch it off guard, such as the adoption by vote of a decision for weapons withdrawal with a specific timetable. This risk is all the more present given reports that Lebanon’s international partners are insisting on the approval, without further debate, of the roadmap that has been proposed to Lebanon. This is why the party demands to know in advance the content of the government’s decision.

Several proposals

Proposals have emerged to avoid a confrontation, a government crisis or rising tensions politically or among the public.

One such proposal would involve presenting the American envoy Tom Barrack’s roadmap, discussing it and sharing Lebanese observations during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. The debate would be initiated, and Lebanon would enter a serious dynamic toward a state monopoly on arms. The final decision could then be postponed to another session, on Thursday or the following week, in order to defuse tensions and continue discussions toward a clear decision.

Among the ideas mentioned is also the possibility of mandating the Lebanese Army or the Higher Defense Council to report on the progress made so far and to propose a mechanism for completing the army’s deployment and implementing the state’s monopoly on arms, with a realistic timeline.

However, this solution may not suffice for the Americans and the Israelis, who insist on the establishment of a timeline.

Lebanon faces a crucial deadline. Officials know a clear decision and a precise action plan are needed. But experience shows that such an agreement requires a matured political consensus, both internally and externally. Failing that, Lebanon could be headed either for a deep internal split or an increase in external pressure.