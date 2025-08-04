Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
HEZBOLLAH DISARMAMENT

On the eve of government meeting, Hezbollah says 'resistance is the only choice and support for the Lebanese Army'

"We reject any measure that weakens Lebanon," the party said in a video titled "Our choice is resistance."

L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 04 August 2025 21:20

An armed member of Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)

On the eve of the Cabinet meeting focused on the disarmament of armed factions in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, the party released a video Monday night in which it said that resistance was "the only choice and support for the Lebanese Army."

"The disarmament of Hezbollah is a deliberate Israeli goal. We reaffirm that we are always ready to discuss any national defense strategy," can be heard in the video titled "Our choice is resistance," with the voice of the former head of the party, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last September by an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The video continued with words from Hezbollah's current secretary-general, Naim Qassem, who stated that "the protection of Lebanon's sovereignty and the liberation of its land, the cessation of any form of Israeli aggression, and the use of the strength of the resistance and its weapons within the framework of a defense strategy that allows us to free our land and protect the country."

"We reject any measure that weakens Lebanon ... Resistance was created out of necessity: to confront [the Israeli enemy]."

"It has turned out to be the only choice and support for the Lebanese army," the video said.

Read more

Cabinet meeting on weapons: Will Hezbollah and Amal play along?

Hezbollah continues to denounce any pressure regarding its disarmament before an actual Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, pointing to what it considers Israel's failure to abide by the truce agreed upon last November. The group also warned against the manipulation of the issue, which it says could turn the matter into a "Lebanese-Lebanese" problem, while Lebanese authorities are calling for a clear decision regarding the state's monopoly over weapons.

