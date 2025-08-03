Aoun in Deir al-Qamar: For a united Lebanon and example of coexistence

It was to celebrate the annual feast at the historic church of Our Lady of the Hill (Saydet al-Talleh) in the heritage village of Deir al-Qamar in Shouf (Mount Lebanon) that President Joseph Aoun traveled on Sunday. Without delivering a speech, he left a message in the convent's guest book.

"On this blessed day, we ask the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of the Hill, to protect Lebanon and its people, so that our beloved land may enjoy peace and prosperity, and we seek her intercession so that the country remains united in all its community diversity, and remains an example of civilization and coexistence in the heart of the East," he said.

The president was welcomed by the heads of the convent and the superior general of the Maronite Order, Father Edmond Rizk, in the presence of the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Paolo Borgia. The mass saw significant political attendance: MPs Marwan Hamadeh, Georges Adwan, Farid Boustany, Camille Shamoun, Ghassan Atallah, Najat Aoun, as well as several other figures.

In his homily, Father Rizk said that the presence of the president on this occasion remained a tradition until 1974, thanking Aoun for upholding it this year.

"We pray for our wounded country in these delicate circumstances, where crises pile up... Our prayers accompany you in your exercise of national responsibilities," he said, addressing the president.

Lebanon was shaken by the war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2023-2024, which continues in various forms despite a cease-fire agreement last November. The issue of the party’s weapons, and the state’s monopoly on arms, has returned to the forefront, creating deep tensions in the country. The government is expected to discuss this issue on Tuesday. On the occasion of Army Day on Aug. 1, Aoun reaffirmed the state’s determination to regain its monopoly over weapons and the decision over war and peace, which garnered him much positive feedback but also harsh criticism from Hezbollah supporters.