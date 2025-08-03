Campaign by pro-Hezbollah figures against Joseph Aoun

In response to President Joseph Aoun’s recent speech on Aug. 1, delivered on Army Day, during which he reiterated his determination to monopolize weapons in the hands of the state, a campaign has been waged against the president by individuals close to Hezbollah. These include journalists on social networks, television shows and in videos.

One of these widely circulated videos shows journalist Hassan Olleik addressing the president, in particular commenting on the phrase used by Aoun, who called to “eliminate the pretext” that these weapons give the enemy to continue its aggression against Lebanon.

‘Pretexts for the enemy’

“When you address the audience that faced the last Israeli aggression, you should choose your words much more carefully,” the journalist said. “When you tell these people to bet on the Lebanese state or else their sacrifices would have been in vain and the state would collapse, and that they are too noble to offer pretexts to the enemy, you must know that this is not something you say to these people.”

“He who did not order the army to deploy at the borders as soon as the cease-fire was announced should keep silent today. He does not even have the right to speak. He must speak with respect, whoever he is,” he added. “It is your statements and those of the prime minister that are pretexts for the enemy.”

In another widely circulated interview, an unidentified man presented as “close to the southern suburbs” bluntly stated that “anyone who claims that Hezbollah’s weapons have led to the destruction of Lebanon is an agent.” When the interviewer remarked that the president made these comments, the man said, “If the Shiites hand over their weapons in the morning, they will be massacred in the evening.”

‘No rifle will be handed over to the state’

Swearing by all Shiite references that “no rifle will be handed over to the state,” the unidentified man said, “I will not hand the weapons over except to Imam Ali if he comes back to earth,” he shouted. He followed with the threat that if pressure on the Shiite community persisted, “the National Pact will no longer exist and [they] will face 600,000 fighters.”

In a third video, also widely shared by stunned internet users, a man films himself watching President Aoun’s speech and saying to him: “You’re talking about an army? Go f*** yourself, you and the army! They’re asking us to hand our weapons to the Lebanese Army? What Lebanese Army? They’re serious!”

This rhetoric sparked widespread protests from many internet users, who called for the security forces and the judiciary to “react.” Lebanese law penalizes insulting comments against the president.

On Oct. 8, 2023, Hezbollah launched a “support front” with Gaza, which left Hezbollah weakened, deprived of its main leadership and facing vast destruction in areas where it is heavily present, notably southern Lebanon. The question of its weapons is acute, and President Aoun reaffirmed the state’s stance on the monopoly of arms. On Tuesday, it will be on the agenda of a Cabinet meeting considered decisive on the matter.