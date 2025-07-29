Geagea warns against 'a dirty summer' in Lebanon

The head of the Lebanese Forces (LF), Samir Geagea, warned Tuesday in an interview with Asharq al-Awsat against the inability of Lebanese government to resolve the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons, which he said have become "useless for the protection of Lebanon and bring only damage and destruction." He also said that Lebanon faces two options: either a government decision to dissolve armed organizations or having to face "a dirty summer."

Asked about security risks in Lebanon this summer, at a time when the government still has not started disarming Hezbollah, Geagea said he did not know if the coming months would be marked "by a large-scale Israeli war, or broader military escalation ... but what is certain is that if we continue like this, we will have a dirty summer." The paper also reported "rumors concerning the August 1 deadline set by the United States for the start of the process leading to a state monopoly on weapons."

"Why does Hezbollah cling to these useless objects it possesses? Why does it cling to a military organization parallel to that of the state?" he questioned. "Saying these weapons are meant for the defense of Lebanon is just empty rhetoric. Where is the defense?" adding that the party "is trying to maintain a military and security structure that has no positive impact whatsoever on Lebanon's defense — on the contrary, only a negative one."

The question of Hezbollah's disarmament polarizes the entire Lebanese political scene, as international pressure increases following the Nov. 27, 2024 cease-fire that ended the war between Hezbollah and Israel. The United States is demanding a precise timeline and a clear, public position regarding the surrender of weapons and the modalities of implementation. Hezbollah, which continues to refuse handing over its arsenal or set a timetable for doing so, remains adamant in its rejection of a new agreement, insisting on the need to force Israel to implement the cease-fire.

Disarming Hezbollah, a 'Lebanese demand'

Geagea also criticized the "logic" that disarming the party without its consent could trigger a civil war in Lebanon.

"I reject this statement. The president was elected with a large majority, and the current government has twice obtained the confidence of the legitimately elected Parliament. These authorities must decide on the course of action, not invoke such excuses," he stated.

The LF leader said that "the demand to disarm the party and dissolve its military forces is not so much an international demand as a Lebanese one, stipulated in the inaugural address, the government's ministerial statement, and the Taif Agreement."

"What is needed is for the government to meet now and decide to dissolve all the country's armed organizations within a period of one, two or four months, and to instruct the Lebanese army to implement this decision," he said.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem stated in mid-July that his group "will not give up its strength" and that it was "ready to face" Israel. The party continues to link opening dialogue about its weapons to the end of daily attacks by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon and to the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the five positions still occupied.

"We will continue our political pressure. We are in continuous contact with the president and the prime minister. We are in talks with the main political parties in the cabinet for a decision banning all armed groups."

He also criticized the process of having Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri discuss with Hezbollah before reporting back to the government. "That means the state does not wield its full authority," he stated.

Parallel with Syria

"We see everyone putting pressure on Israel to stop the war in Gaza, but no one talks about what Israel is doing in Lebanon. We must make use of our ties with Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, with the West and the United States, to put an end to Israeli hostilities and expel Israel from our land," said Geagea. "We run the risk of seeing our friends turn their backs on us."

He also expressed fear of a halt to funding for UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army, "if the situation remains as it is."

"France had promised a conference to help Lebanon, but it has set no date because of the American refusal. The conference scheduled for autumn might not take place because the outside world is tired of our situation," he stated.

"There are Arab projects in Syria worth tens of billions of dollars, while we wait for Berri and [US envoy] Tom Barrack," he said. Addressing the security situation in Syria and the fear of spillover into Lebanon, Geagea said that "the Moumanaa axis (supporters of Hezbollah) is trying to find excuses to keep its weapons."

Barrack has made several visits to Beirut during which he has called on the Lebanese government to fully assume their responsibilities regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah.