‘Resistance is more necessary than ever,’ says Hezbollah

Amid rising tensions along Lebanon’s southern border, Amal Movement MP Ali Hassan Khalil and Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine on Saturday warned against persistent Israeli violations, urging stronger local governance and renewed commitment to “resistance.”

Speaking at a meeting with municipal officials from Sour, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun, Khalil described Lebanon as facing “one of the most complex phases” in decades, marked by political, security, and regional geopolitical challenges. He emphasized the essential role of municipalities, according to the official National News Agency (NNA). “Major issues are unfolding in the region that will inevitably impact Lebanon’s internal stability […] That is why municipal councils must be able to respond and guide their local communities through these challenges,” he said.

Khalil also warned of escalating tensions at the border: “We live in direct contact with the Israeli enemy, who is now trying to impose its will through daily aggressions. This places us all in a position of responsibility.” He called for legislative reform to empower local authorities, highlighting ongoing efforts to draft a Municipal Empowerment Law and criticizing the current municipal fund as insufficient and unsustainable.

Addressing regional dynamics, Khalil accused Israel of pursuing a broader plan to erase Palestinian identity and geography. “Syria has effectively become an Israeli protectorate,” he stated, warning that Israel now seeks to extend this project to southern Lebanon “through fire, politics, and possibly occupation.”

‘Resistance is more necessary than ever’

In a similar tone, Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine condemned what he called Israel’s “continuous aggression” during the inauguration of a Qur’anic Institute and Martyrs’ Hall in Maaroub (Sour).

“What the Zionist enemy is doing today goes beyond simple violations — it is a perpetual war,” he said, accusing Israel of targeting homes and infrastructure under the pretext of disrupting “resistance” networks, “despite public statements from the Lebanese Army, UNIFIL and international organizations confirming that no such infrastructure exists south of the Litani River.”

Ezzeddine further described Israel as the regional arm of American power. “When Israel cannot act, the United States intervenes directly, as seen in the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stressed, asserting that “defending our land requires no one’s permission; it is a natural right.” “That is why resistance remains more necessary than ever. It protects us from isolation and attacks,” he added.

Washington has called for a clear roadmap for Hezbollah’s disarmament, including a timetable and enforcement mechanisms. However, the party has firmly rejected any new agreement, insisting Israel must first comply with existing accords. Hezbollah refuses to surrender its weapons or commit to a disarmament schedule.





