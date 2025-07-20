US envoy Tom Barrack back in Lebanon

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack arrived in Lebanon on Sunday to follow up on the implementation of the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, though his visit had originally been expected earlier in the week.

His arrival was announced Sunday afternoon by Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA).

This marks Barrack’s second visit in two weeks. During his previous trip, he received Lebanon’s response to a U.S. proposal aimed at solidifying the ceasefire agreed last November between Israel and Hezbollah — an agreement violated daily by Israeli airstrikes, while the party has yet to clearly agree to hand over its weapons to the state.

Carrying a “roadmap” advocating for Hezbollah’s disarmamen, which Washington hopes to finalize by the end of the year, Barrack issued a warning last week: “If Lebanon doesn’t move,” referring to the possibility of Hezbollah retaining its weapons or reforms being blocked, the country “will return to Bilad al-Sham.” Despite a later clarification, this statement was widely interpreted in Lebanon as a threat of reverting to a “Greater Syria.”

During the week, a source close to the issue stated that Washington is conditioning the removal of Hezbollah’s weapons, especially heavy arms like missiles and drones, on a deadline at the end of this year. The U.S. is also requesting that the Lebanese Army submit a final technical plan for phased disarmament based on regions: beginning in southern Lebanon, then moving to Beirut and its southern suburbs and finally the Bekaa Valley.

Regarding Syria, and following the announcement of a cease-fire that ended a week of bloody sectarian fighting in Sweida between Druze fighters and rival groups, Barrack, who also serves as the U.S. special envoy for Syria, said the country was at a “critical moment,” urging that “peace and dialogue prevail.” “All factions must lay down their arms,” he wrote on social media platform X, condemning the “acts of violence” that undermine state authority.

The Syrian government announced late Saturday that the fighting in the country’s south had ended while Druze groups quickly resumed hostilities. The violence, which began on July 13 between Druze and Sunni Bedouin groups in the Sweida region, has killed hundreds and raised concerns over potential spillover into Lebanon.