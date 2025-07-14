Aoun: 'The unity of Lebanese territory is a national constant'

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun asserted Monday from the Baabda Palace that "the unity of Lebanese territory is a national constant," thereby implicitly responding to recent statements from U.S. envoy Tom Barrack.

Barrack had warned against a possible return of Lebanon to the fold of "Bilad al-Sham," meaning Greater Syria, in the absence of Hezbollah's disarmament and structural reforms.

"The unity of Lebanese territory is a national constant enshrined in the Constitution, protected by the Lebanese Army and by the will of the Lebanese people who have made sacrifices over the years to preserve it," Aoun declared. "After my election as president of the Republic, I swore an oath to preserve the country's independence and the integrity of its land," added the former commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Army.

"Anyone who thinks that someone who has taken an oath twice to defend a united and indivisible Lebanon could renounce his oath for any reason or accept similar proposals is mistaken."

After issuing his stern warning to Lebanon that it could return to "Bilad al-Sham," U.S. envoy Barrack clarified his remarks Saturday night, assuring that it was not a "threat" to Lebanon. "I can assure you that the Syrian leaders desire only coexistence and mutual prosperity with Lebanon, and the United States is determined to support this relationship between two equal and sovereign neighbors living in peace and prosperity," added Barrack, who is also envoy to Damascus and ambassador to Ankara.

Relations between Damascus and Beirut remain tense, despite the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024. Recently, reports circulated regarding the Syrian administration's desire to annex several Lebanese regions to its territory as part of negotiations with Israel, in exchange notably for part of the Golan Heights.

Barrack dismissed these reports as rumors, while Tripoli MP Ashraf Rifi claimed that such information was being circulated by Hezbollah to justify the maintenance of its arsenal.

On Monday, Aoun also recalled that "the monopoly on weapons falls exclusively under the jurisdiction of the state, in accordance with the Taif Agreement." "This decision, as well as the decision of peace and war, is in the hands of the state, these are fundamental elements of any state and essential principles," he continued.

"The challenges we face are significant, as are the opportunities. As Lebanese, thanks to our creativity and strong will, we must know how to seize these opportunities for the benefit of Lebanon," he also said.

The Lebanese head of state, for whom the state's monopoly on arms is a leitmotif, strives to play the dialogue card with Hezbollah, apparently fearing security spillovers. Hezbollah has so far refused to discuss disarmament as long as Israel occupies five points in south Lebanon and almost daily bombs the territory, according to statements by its representatives.