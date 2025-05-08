FOCUS
Arabs return to Lebanon: Successful bet for Aoun-Salam duo
Three planes from the Emirates landed at the Rafik Hariri International Airport (RHIA) on Wednesday for the first time in years. All eyes are now on Riyadh.
L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 08 May 2025 10:41
On Wednesday, a warm welcome was extended at Beirut's international airport to travelers coming from the United Arab Emirates: A symbolic scene, which could mark the beginning of the return of Arab tourists to Lebanon, particularly those from the Gulf petro-monarchies, after a ban that lasted years. This return comes exactly 17 years after Hezbollah's show of force in Beirut, which inaugurated the era of Iranian hegemony over Lebanon, a country that has since had turbulent relations with its Arab neighbors.It is a page that Beirut now wants to turn. The return of Emiratis to the country is the first concrete result of the recent diplomatic efforts made by the ruling tandem, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to "restore Lebanon's place in the Arab fold," to quote the head of government. He spoke...
