Arabs return to Lebanon: Successful bet for Aoun-Salam duo

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Wednesday, a warm welcome was extended at Beirut's international airport to travelers coming from the United Arab Emirates: A symbolic scene, which could mark the beginning of the return of Arab tourists to Lebanon, particularly those from the Gulf petro-monarchies, after a ban that lasted years. This return comes exactly 17 years after Hezbollah's show of force in Beirut, which inaugurated the era of Iranian hegemony over Lebanon, a country that has since had turbulent relations with its Arab neighbors.It is a page that Beirut now wants to turn. The return of Emiratis to the country is the first concrete result of the recent diplomatic efforts made by the ruling tandem, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to "restore Lebanon's place in the Arab fold," to quote the head of government. He spoke...

On Wednesday, a warm welcome was extended at Beirut's international airport to travelers coming from the United Arab Emirates: A symbolic scene, which could mark the beginning of the return of Arab tourists to Lebanon, particularly those from the Gulf petro-monarchies, after a ban that lasted years. This return comes exactly 17 years after Hezbollah's show of force in Beirut, which inaugurated the era of Iranian hegemony over Lebanon, a country that has since had turbulent relations with its Arab neighbors.It is a page that Beirut now wants to turn. The return of Emiratis to the country is the first concrete result of the recent diplomatic efforts made by the ruling tandem, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to "restore Lebanon's place in the Arab fold," to quote the head of government. He spoke...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in