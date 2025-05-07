Salam: Several foreign companies express keen interest in investing in Qleyaat airport

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated that "work is underway to develop the master plan for the martyr president Rene Moawad airport in Qleyaat, and that several foreign companies are expressing keen interest in investing there."

He also added that during his next visit to the north, "concrete projects will be launched" in a meeting on Wednesday with Akkar Mufti Zaid Bakkar Zakaria, accompanied by a regional delegation, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

During the ministerial declaration of his government, Salam mentioned the need to publicly open Qleyaat airport. At the end of March, he announced on a tour in North Lebanon that this would take place within a year. He also stated his government's commitment to strengthening security in the north, which recently experienced several security incidents.

On a regional level, the prime minister said that "stability in Syria will help stimulate investment in the north and its economic recovery." He emphasized "the necessity of opening and activating the legal border crossings with Syria," stating that "stability in Syria will contribute to enhancing investment and reviving the economy in the north."

Salam also discussed "the constant need for [municipal] elections, renewal, and accountability of officials," stating that "it is imperative to preserve security and stability in the north, as well as the integrity and transparency of the electoral process." The municipal elections in North Lebanon are scheduled for May 11. He also confirmed "the strict instructions given to the army and security services for full control of the borders."

Mufti Zakaria thanked the prime minister for his first visit to the region, "hoping he will return to advance the case for putting the airport into service," reported the NNA. "We also pleaded for justice for Akkar in the upcoming administrative appointments. We informed him of the situation at the borders and the necessity of opening the legal crossings to relieve the population, due to family ties between our inhabitants and Syria. The opening of these legal crossings would naturally close the illegal crossing points."