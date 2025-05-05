Mount Lebanon municipal elections: First available results

The first day of voting in the municipal elections in Lebanon (awaited since 2022) proceeded relatively smoothly in Mount Lebanon. Find below the first available results by district.

To recap, the election took place in the six districts of the Mount Lebanon governorate: Jbeil, Kesrouan, Metn, Baabda, Aley and the Chouf, where 333 municipal councils should be elected. Sixty-eight of them were elected unopposed at the end of the candidacy period, due to a lack of rival candidates.

Jbeil

Forty municipal councils should be elected. Results are available for the following localities:

The list "Jbeil More Beautiful" (Lebanese Forces and allies) won all 18 seats on the municipal council of the city of Jbeil, according to our information. This list, endorsed by MP Ziad Hawat, obtained 1,700 votes against 700 for the opposing list "Jbeil's Decision," supported by the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and led by engineers Fadi Saad and Fadi Saliba.

The list "Qartaba Merit," led by Fadi Martinos, president of the Union of Municipalities of Jbeil and outgoing president of the local municipal council, won the elections.

Kesrouan

Fifty-four municipal councils should be elected. Results are available for the following localities:

The electoral machine of Farid Haykal al-Khazen claimed victory for the list "Jounieh's Resistance," which supposedly won all 18 seats of the municipal council. Led by Faysal Frem, this list is supported by the Lebanese Forces (LF), the Kataeb, as well as three major political figures of the region: MPs Neemat Frem, Farid al-Khazen and former MP Mansour al-Bon. The "Our Jounieh" list, led by Silvio Shiha, thus conceded defeat.

In Aramoun, the municipal list led by Sakher Azar, supported by the LF, won the elections.

Metn

Fifty-six municipal councils should be elected. Results are available for the following localities:

In Dbayeh, the list led by Nabih Tohmeh and supported by the Kataeb and the LF won the municipal elections.

The municipality of Jdeideh-Boushrieh-Sed al-Boushrieh (the largest in the region) has, according to preliminary results, been won by the "It's Time" coalition, supported by the LF and the Kataeb, as well as MP Ibrahim Kanaan (former FPM) with whom the Armenian Tashnag joined forces.

The Kataeb announced that their list won the municipal elections in their stronghold of Bikfaya. Nicole Gemayel thus becomes president of the municipal council and could bid for the presidency of the Union of Municipalities of Metn.

The list led by Antoun Chakhtoura won the elections in Dekwaneh.

The list supported by former minister Elias Murr won the municipal elections in Zalka and Bteghrin.

The list supported by the FPM won the elections in Mansourieh.

Baabda

Fifty-eight municipal councils are to be elected.

In Haret Hreik, the list of mukhtars "Gathering of Haret Hreik Families," supported by MP Alain Aoun, won the elections against candidates of the FPM, according to local channel MTV.

In Hadath, in an election described as close, the list led by the outgoing president of the municipal council, Georges Aoun, supported by the FPM, captured all 18 seats against the list backed by the LF. The FPM also wins Ras al-Harf.

In Hazmieh, the "Dialogue and Decision" list, led by Jean Asmar and supported by the Kataeb and the LF, won the elections. Asmar announced in an interview with the Al-Jadeed channel that he had won 80 percent of the votes.

Aley

Forty-nine municipal councils are to be elected.

In Souk al-Gharb, the electoral machine of the FPM announced the victory of the list it supported.

Chouf

Seventy-six municipal councils are to be elected.

The mukhtars' list "Deir al-Qamar United" won the elections, according to our information. This list is supported by the LF, former minister Naji Boustani and families from Deir al-Qamar. Regarding the municipal council, only one out of 18 ballot boxes has been counted so far.

The list "Our Village Deserves," led by Fadi Mahmoud, won the municipal elections in Barouk against that of César Mahmoud, supported by the Progressive Socialist Party, according to several local media.

The list "Beiteddine United," led by Abdo Karam, captured all municipal seats in Beiteddine.

In Joun, the list supported by the Amal movement and Hezbollah won the election against that supported by the LF, the FPM, the Communist Party and several independents, reports LBCI.