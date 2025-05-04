Authorities hail vote that 'exceeds their expectations' in Mount Lebanon

The Lebanese authorities responsible for organizing the municipal election in Mount Lebanon on Sunday praised the smooth conduct of this event throughout the day, without any major incidents despite minor violations of electoral law and sporadic altercations being reported in some localities.

The voters from the six districts of Mount Lebanon (Jbeil, Kesrouan, Baabda, Metn, Aley and Chouf) were called to vote on Sunday to elect new municipal councils, which have been in place since 2016 and whose terms have been extended three times since 2022. Some 333 municipal councils must be elected, and hundreds of thousands of voters are called upon to vote, as well as to elect the mukhtars, who are responsible for citizens' civil affairs. The election will continue in North Lebanon next Sunday, May 11, then in the Bekaa and Beirut on the 18th, before concluding on Saturday, May 24, in southern Lebanon, where many villages have been devastated by the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

‘Integrity and transparency’ of vote

During the day, after voting in Shehim (Chouf), Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar stated that "complaints regarding infractions in the electoral process are immediately addressed, and their number is very low." Earlier, he had visited Ghobeiri at a polling station in the public school for girls Ahmad Kazma, where he affirmed that "a few shortcomings" were resolved and that the voting "is going well." He reiterated that he had "asked officials and administrations not to interfere in the process and to ensure the integrity and transparency of the vote."

Defense Minister General Michel Menassa, who voted at the official technical school in Dekwaneh in Metn, praised the efforts made "to ensure the success of this national event," emphasizing the importance of preserving citizens’ freedom of opinion and expression. He stated that the Interior Ministry and the army have "jointly implemented all necessary measures to guarantee the smooth running and safety of the electoral process."

A vote ‘among the most successful’

For his part, the governor of Mount Lebanon, Mohammad Mekkawi, who visited various regions during the day, notably in Amchit and Jbeil, stated that the election was "among the most successful" organized in the country, while reporting "minor complaints" that were directly resolved. Later, interviewed by the state-run National News Agency, he noted that "the election day started excellently and continues to go well." "The situation inside and outside the polling stations is satisfactory. Nothing is perfect, but we are prepared to correct any potential failure. Overall, the picture is very positive," he added. He also mentioned "some minor logistical issues, resolved within minutes, without impacting the electoral process," notably regarding the replacement of two polling station presidents. "Thank God, the day was very successful, beyond our expectations," he exclaimed.

Aoun: ‘Revitalize the municipalities, then the nation’

In the morning, President Joseph Aoun toured various emblematic places for monitoring the election, notably at the Interior and Defense Ministries.

At the Interior Ministry, the head of state declared that "elections are an opportunity for citizens and a natural right." He assured that the security forces have "received strict instructions" to supervise the electoral process and ensure its smooth running. "The role of municipalities is central, and this event is crucial," he added, expressing his "confidence" in the successful outcome of the day. "The aim is to revitalize the municipalities, paving the way for a revitalization of the entire nation," he further affirmed during his visit to the Defense Ministry, where he inspected the security operations room. At Baabda's Serail, he praised the work of the polling station officials, thanking them for their "tremendous work." "I am confident that the electoral process will take place in good conditions and safely," he continued. Aoun also visited the headquarters of Tele-Liban, the only public television channel, in Tallet al-Khayat in Beirut, where he praised the "remarkable and efficient work" of the channel's employees, "despite limited resources."

On Saturday evening, the Interior Ministry called on its social networks for a "massive turnout." "Because the country starts with the municipality... participate in the vote. Call to the Lebanese men and women of Mount Lebanon governorate: Vote massively in an atmosphere of democracy and complete transparency," wrote the Ministry.