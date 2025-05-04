‘I will continue to keep the same distance from all candidates,’ Mikati says

The former head of government, Najib Mikati, stated that he will maintain "the same distance from all candidates" in the municipal elections in Tripoli, where he hails from, in a statement relayed Sunday by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Mikati thus called "all influential parties, especially political forces, to provide full support to the new municipal council that will be chosen by the people of Tripoli, and to encourage it to achieve the best for the city and its citizens."

Municipal elections in Northern Lebanon are scheduled for Sunday, May 11.

The former prime minister also "commended the conduct of municipal elections in Mount Lebanon," which are taking place this Sunday, mentioning "the importance of this vital deadline," and emphasizing "the need to prioritize development projects rather than resorting to sectarian, partisan, and familial differences."