'It feels good to vote': In Mount Lebanon, a calm first day of municipal elections

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — After more than two years of postponements, Lebanon held the first round of long-awaited municipal elections Sunday, May 4, across Mount Lebanon. It marked the first municipal vote in nine years and came nearly six months after a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel ended 13 months of war.Despite scattered incidents and violations, voting proceeded relatively smoothly.By the time polling stations closed at 7 p.m., turnout had reached 45.08 percent, according to the Interior Ministry — a slight drop from the 47.4 percent turnout in the 2016 elections. Voters were electing 333 municipal councils across six districts: Aley, Baabda, Chouf, Jbeil, Kesrouan and Metn. Read more In Mount Lebanon: Violations, fights and an arrest for buying votes 'A return to Lebanon’s sovereignty'For many voters, the day carried...

BEIRUT — After more than two years of postponements, Lebanon held the first round of long-awaited municipal elections Sunday, May 4, across Mount Lebanon. It marked the first municipal vote in nine years and came nearly six months after a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel ended 13 months of war.Despite scattered incidents and violations, voting proceeded relatively smoothly.By the time polling stations closed at 7 p.m., turnout had reached 45.08 percent, according to the Interior Ministry — a slight drop from the 47.4 percent turnout in the 2016 elections. Voters were electing 333 municipal councils across six districts: Aley, Baabda, Chouf, Jbeil, Kesrouan and Metn. Read more In Mount Lebanon: Violations, fights and an arrest for buying votes 'A return to Lebanon’s sovereignty'For many voters, the day carried...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in