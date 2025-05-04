Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
lebanese municipal elections 2025

'It feels good to vote': In Mount Lebanon, a calm first day of municipal elections

A few incidents and violations were reported, while the turnout stood at 45.08 percent as the polling stations closed.

/OLJ / Gabriel BLONDEL, Suzanne BAAKLINI, Zeina ANTONIOS, 04 May 2025 21:52

Lire cet article en Français
'It feels good to vote': In Mount Lebanon, a calm first day of municipal elections

A voter in a polling station in Hadath, in the Baabda district, during the municipal elections in Lebanon, on May 4, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour)

BEIRUT — After more than two years of postponements, Lebanon held the first round of long-awaited municipal elections Sunday, May 4, across Mount Lebanon. It marked the first municipal vote in nine years and came nearly six months after a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel ended 13 months of war.Despite scattered incidents and violations, voting proceeded relatively smoothly.By the time polling stations closed at 7 p.m., turnout had reached 45.08 percent, according to the Interior Ministry — a slight drop from the 47.4 percent turnout in the 2016 elections. Voters were electing 333 municipal councils across six districts: Aley, Baabda, Chouf, Jbeil, Kesrouan and Metn. Read more In Mount Lebanon: Violations, fights and an arrest for buying votes 'A return to Lebanon’s sovereignty'For many voters, the day carried...
