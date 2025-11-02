Israeli strike kills 4 in Kfar Roummane, south Lebanon

An Israeli strike on Kfar Roummane in the Nabatieh district killed four people Saturday, the health ministry said.

According to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a vehicle in the town's center. Ambulances and fire trucks then rushed to the scene, pulling four bodies out of the burning car. Three people who had been standing nearby were wounded and transported to hospitals.

According to the health ministry, "the Israeli airstrike killed four persons and wounded three in a preliminary toll."

The state-run National News Agency reported that the Israeli army hit a car "with a guided missile" at around 10:30 p.m.

Despite a November 2024 cease-fire with the party, Israel maintains troops in five areas in southern Lebanon and strikes Lebanon daily, baselessly claiming to hit Hezbollah targets.

President Joseph Aoun had called for talks with Israel in mid-October, after U.S. President Donald Trump brokered a cease-fire in Gaza.

But Aoun has accused Israel of responding to his call to come to the negotiating table by stepping up its strikes on his country.