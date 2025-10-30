Antonine University in Ehden launches first Lebanese Mountain Day

The event "Lebanese Mountain Day" was organized in partnership with the Tourism Ministry in Ehden from Oct. 10 to 12.

The day is Lebanon's counterpart to International Mountain Day, celebrated every year in December.

"A little over a year ago, our department signed a collaboration with the municipality of Zgharta-Ehden and Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, to establish a joint doctoral program focused on sport and territorial development, to transform Ehden into a green, active and smart city [Green, Smart and Active]," says Dr. Antonio Soutou, dean of the Faculty of Sports Sciences at Antonine University (UA).

The purpose of this first-of-its-kind initiative in Lebanon, set to last three years, is to implement multiple transformations in the region tied to outdoor activities, including a "green" focus on nature and the environment, and an aim to make Zgharta and Ehden pedestrian-friendly cities.

The choice of this region for launching the ambitious project is because it is Dr. Soutou's hometown. "This made collaboration with the municipality and partners easier, as well as dialogue with the local community and enhanced our ability to overcome obstacles," he notes.

In addition, UA has a campus in Majdlaya, near Zgharta, and one of its students will soon earn a doctorate through this project.

Three scientific panels, led by professors from Antonine University, were organized during these days, each attracting more than 80 participants.





Given that the United Nations has designated 2026 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism and the Protection of Glaciers and Water Sources, three scientific panels led by UA professors were organized during these days, each attracting over 80 participants, according to Soutou.

The first, held on Friday, Oct. 10, focused on protecting Lebanon's natural resources and snow, particularly in the context of climate change.

This panel was organized in collaboration with the vice-rectorate for research.

"In the evening, the opening ceremony was a real celebration," says Soutou, highlighting a presentation on the history of oriental music by UA's Faculty of Musicology, followed by a concert.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the second panel addressed sustainable tourism. In the afternoon, there was a cultural and religious visit in Ehden, home to 30 churches, with the participation of Tourism Minister Laura Lahoud, as well as a tour of the Ehden Nature Reserve.

These activities were led by students and graduates from UA's mountain and outdoor activities guiding program.

Two competitions were also held in archery and climbing, with participation from the respective sports federations.

The final panel focused on innovation in outdoor sports, during which the Faculty of Sports Sciences launched new projects.

The first is the Mountain Trades Campus, which will offer short and ongoing training courses, notably for locals, to encourage them to stay in the area, "improve the quality of service provided and manage risks."

These trainings cover existing or new professions, last from six hours to a month, and combine theory and practice, with a certificate awarded to participants.

The second project led by UA is a 2 km inclusive trail from Ain Bayada to Ain Nassa in the Ehden Reserve, open to people with disabilities or impairments. Our students will accompany these participants starting in the spring.

The opening ceremony concluded with a concert, preceded by a presentation on the history of Eastern music given by the University of Abu Dhabi's Faculty of Musicology. (Credit: Antonine University)

In the same context, explains Soutou, "thanks to funding from UA and the vice-rectorate for research, we have been able to develop this platform to provide the route in virtual reality. We will begin testing it on elderly people, whether at home or in care facilities, to observe the effect of this virtual activity on their mental and physical well-being."

Another initiative is the Ehden bypass, which circumvents the town to avoid traffic jams and features a wide sidewalk for walking. "We will offer them a physical activity program suited to everyone, using new technologies," the dean says.

Regarding the impact of the weekend, Soutou states, "We are very proud of this project. More than 80 people from Baabda, where UA's main campus is located, Beirut, and other regions participated in the panels. For outdoor activities, about 10 mountain guides graduated from our faculty, the only one of its kind in Lebanon, supervised the program and organized activities, bringing together over a hundred participants, both locals and visitors."

He adds that having so many people participate in a locality situated 1,500 meters above sea level and 80 km from Beirut "was an achievement in itself, motivating us to go further and consider other initiatives, especially since the local community was very cooperative."

Thanks to this event, several hotels and guesthouses were filled, bringing a buzz to Ehden at the end of the summer season.

Following this first initiative in Ehden, the campus is already preparing for a snow weekend.

Similarly, by late November, a set of well-defined standards for sports infrastructure — covering safety and the technical skills of coaches, for example, in gyms and outdoor activities — will be signed.

Similar projects will be launched in other regions of the country, adapted to local particularities and in agreement with the municipality and territorial partners.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.