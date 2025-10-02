At USEK, theater becomes a life lesson

Victor Hugo's Les Misérables, a masterpiece of French literature, already brought to the stage and screen many times, found new life through the creativity of students wrapping up their drama classes. But beyond the performance staged last June at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK), it was a deeply human, artistic and formative experience that moved the participants. For several months, the students gathered every Tuesday afternoon to rehearse, sometimes until late at night. Discipline, rigor and passion guided this preparation.

"We sacrificed a lot of our personal time, but that was the price to reach a truly professional level. What struck me was the discipline: it instills respect for time and for others," says Anthony al-Asmar, 30, who played the part of Jean Valjean.

The role of director and actor George Khabbaz was decisive. Both demanding and generous, he guided the young actors with strictness but also with the kindness of a mentor. "Working with Khabbaz was like facing the waves: he was very strict, but he shared his vision and style with us. Thanks to him, we learned to forge our own path," continues Anthony, who has held a bachelor’s degree in performing arts from USEK since summer 2024.

For others, learning also happened through improvisation. "There were many times when Khabbaz would suggest an idea on the spot, and from that, scenes of great intensity were born. That shows just how complete and inspiring an artist he is," says Elie Barhouche, 21, a third-year law student.

For her part, Tressy Sakr, 21, a graphic design student who played the roles of worker, prostitute, court employee, dancer, nun and revolutionary, emphasizes the collective rigor: "Students attended all rehearsals with seriousness. Absences were only allowed for urgent reasons, which set a strict discipline. Silence wasn't always easy to maintain at first, but it came naturally during the final days, especially as the performance approached. Khabbaz, present at most sessions, shared practical tips, acting tricks, and a professional vision of theater, which enriched our artistic training."

Memorable personal experiences

Behind the spotlight, the real transformation happened in personal journeys. "It was the first time I felt both fear and excitement. This play changed my life: My discipline, my communication with others, and even my vision of my acting career," says al-Asmar, who, in addition to his university training, has participated in many artistic workshops.

For Barhouche, the project was a revelation. "I don't come from an artistic field, but this experience gave me confidence. I learned to speak better in public, to work on my posture … These are skills I’ll use far beyond theater."

Sakr shares the same feeling: "Before going on stage, nervousness and stage fright dominated, which is natural. But during and after the performance, we felt immense pride and a collective joy. This adventure allowed me to discover hidden talents, learn to manage stress and stage fright, but above all to strengthen my confidence. It showed me the importance of teamwork and listening to others."

As rehearsals went on, the troupe became a true family. Cohesion, solidarity and team spirit marked each step of the project. "We grew together, both mentally and artistically," says al-Asmar.

This dynamic also left a lasting impression within the university. The experience sparked the desire for a permanent theater group at USEK, with a project already underway for next summer. "That's very encouraging!" says Barhouche with excitement.

For Sakr, as well, the collective impact is obvious: "A real sense of group cohesion formed throughout the sessions and shared challenges. The project brought us together around a shared adventure, surpassing individuality. It also energized the university’s cultural life and made many of us want to continue theater or become more involved in artistic life."

Toward new horizons

"This adventure will remain a benchmark for every production I participate in, or those I create myself," concludes al-Asmar.

"For me, this experience will be unforgettable. It opens up new perspectives: some will continue in theater, for others it’s become a passion or a personal commitment. It awakened vocations and left an enduring mark on our journeys," adds Sakr.

At the end of this adventure, one thing is clear: Theater at USEK does not stop when the curtain falls. It becomes a space for discovery, confidence and the future. Beyond just a play, this experience promises a bright tomorrow. Some students are considering a career in theater while others will the carry valuable skills learnt with them into their professional lives.

But all will remember this shared conviction: Their version of Les Misérables was not just a play; It was a formative experience.