Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Israel beats to the drums of war, Ortagus remains silent

In a measured diplomatic language, the U.S. envoy stressed the need to negotiate with Tel Aviv, proposing a few formulas. 

L'OLJ / By Mounir RABIH, 29 October 2025 11:41

Lire cet article en Français
Israel beats to the drums of war, Ortagus remains silent

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun receiving American envoy Morgan Ortagus on Oct. 28, 2025 in Baabda. (Credit: Presidency office)

It is a real race between diplomacy and escalation. This equation remains the most accurate reflection of reality, in light of the intense and unprecedented diplomatic activity in Beirut, including the visit of US envoy Morgan Ortagus, that of Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul Gheit. This is added to reports of an upcoming visit by Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan, not to mention the expected visit by U.S. diplomat Tom Barrack on Wednesday — which will precede the arrival of the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa.Ortagus arrived in Beirut coming from Tel Aviv, as did Rashad, who had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.  More details on Ortagus's visit In a discreet Beirut visit, Ortagus raises prospects of negotiations with...
It is a real race between diplomacy and escalation. This equation remains the most accurate reflection of reality, in light of the intense and unprecedented diplomatic activity in Beirut, including the visit of US envoy Morgan Ortagus, that of Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul Gheit. This is added to reports of an upcoming visit by Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan, not to mention the expected visit by U.S. diplomat Tom Barrack on Wednesday — which will precede the arrival of the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa.Ortagus arrived in Beirut coming from Tel Aviv, as did Rashad, who had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.  More details on Ortagus's visit In a discreet Beirut visit, Ortagus raises prospects of negotiations...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top