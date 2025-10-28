New Parliament session aborted due to lack of quorum

BEIRUT — Tuesdays' parliamentary session was canceled again after lawmakers failed to reach quorum, with debate over diaspora voting stalling progress on electoral law amendments ahead of the May 2026 elections.

While it seemed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri would this time succeed in holding the plenary session scheduled for Tuesday in parliament, the anti-Hezbollah camp’s boycott strategy, led by the Lebanese Forces, ultimately prevailed.

Only 61 lawmakers were present, three short of the required 64 needed to start the meeting. Among those present were MPs from the Hezbollah-Amal alliance, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), as well as MPs from the Democratic Gathering, linked to the Jumblatt camp.

Among the MPs who decided at the last minute to boycott the session, Sagih Attieh of the National Moderation bloc (former Hariri supporters) announced his intention to not attend the session this morning.

Bou Saab calls for 'dialogue'

Parliament Vice President Elias Bou Saab lamented, after the session was adjourned, that "the start of a solution to the ongoing political crisis" over the issue of diaspora voting "lies in the fact that the legislative session did not occur;" this issue, he said, "requires legislation, not a boycott of legislative work."

He assured that a postponement of elections is "not currently under consideration." While stating that he personally supports the election of all 128 MPs by all Lebanese, both at home and abroad, he called for "dialogue within the chamber" and affirmed that "the position taken" by MPs in favor of amending the law "has been heard."

Critics of the current law are protesting Berri's refusal to include on the agenda an urgent draft law seeking to amend the electoral law to allow expatriates to vote for all 128 metropolitan MPs, rather than limit their choice to six seats as stipulated by Article 112 of the text.

The session was intended to continue the examination of draft and proposed laws featured on the agenda of the Sept. 29 session.

Among the main items were the opening of a line of credit in the 2025 budget to fund pensions for public sector retirees, as well as a draft law concerning an agreement between Lebanon and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to implement the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP).

Several other draft and proposed laws, including those related to reforms required by donor countries — such as tax evasion and the review of the public-private partnership law (adopted in 2017) — were also to be debated.