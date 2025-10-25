Washington presses Lebanese authorities: International patience is not unlimited

International pressure on Lebanese authorities to disarm Hezbollah is mounting. As the risk of a possible Israeli escalation looms over the country, the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, warned that the patience of the international community is not unlimited, reminding that U.S. aid remains conditional on "national unity" and the responsibility of all Lebanese actors.

On the local scene, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on Lebanese to "unite" in the face of a looming "difficult phase," warning against "Israeli maneuvers" undermining national sovereignty. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continued Saturday in southern Lebanon, where a Hezbollah official was killed near the Harouf public school (Nabatieh).

"The Lebanese government is the only legitimate authority representing all citizens; the army and official institutions must be respected, supported and operate without any interference," the U.S. diplomat emphasized in Washington before a group of Lebanese expatriates.

He recalled that "U.S. policy remains constant," while also warning that "the patience of the international community is not unlimited." "The United States will not tolerate any situation that allows Lebanon to make room for groups threatening peace or hostile to the American people," he added. He also noted that "Washington and its partners are ready to help Lebanon," making it clear, nevertheless, that "this aid must come alongside national unity and a sense of responsibility."

These comments come as pressure intensifies on Beirut for the state to regain the monopoly on arms a year after the cease-fire agreement with Israel. Washington still conditions the release of international aid on the disarmament of Hezbollah. According to information obtained by L’Orient-Le Jour, U.S. diplomacy is reportedly considering taking advantage of the arrival of Issa, himself of Lebanese origin, to develop a new "work plan" inspired by the Gaza agreement. This project, still in its early stages, would emphasize the importance of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to resolve border issues and achieve Israeli withdrawal.

Berri calls for national unity

In this tense diplomatic context, Berri warned of a "difficult phase" ahead. In an interview with the daily Al Joumhouria, he warned that "pressures may increase and take on different colors and forms in the next phase." According to him, "Israel, by failing to respect the cease-fire, has set itself the goal of sabotaging this agreement and torpedoing Resolution 1701."

Violations of the truce reached last November continue on near-daily basis in Lebanon. On Saturday, the Israeli army claimed to have killed an official of the Radwan unit’s anti-tank missile system of Hezbollah in a targeted drone strike in Harouf (Nabatieh), near a public school.

Berri also called for Lebanese cohesion. "Give me the unity of the Lebanese and I will give you certain victory over Israel," he stated, stressing the need for "internal stability."

For Hezbollah, no handover of weapons

On Hezbollah's side, handing over weapons to the state does not appear to be on the table as long as Israel continues to violate the cease-fire. The deputy head of the party's political council, Mahmoud Qomati, recalled Saturday that "the 'Resistance' refuses to hand over its weapons because Lebanon remains threatened by Benjamin Netanyahu. Lebanon, both state and resistance, has committed to respecting Resolution 1701, while Israel has never complied, coordinating with the United States to pressure Lebanon to surrender the resistance’s weapons," he stated.

Hezbollah MP Qassem Hashem said that "the current facts show that we are in a phase open to all eventualities in the coming days." He believes the latest statements by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack "increased the anxiety and raised the level of tension and escalation." "The American speaks in the name of the international community but with a clear Israeli voice, while Lebanon has respected the cease-fire as much as possible, despite aggressions and the ongoing occupation of its territory," he added.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack had warned last Monday of a new Israeli offensive if the Shiite party is not disarmed, urging authorities to begin direct negotiations with Israel.

Hashem finally asserted that "the Baabda-Ain al-Tineh line is open," referring to communication between the presidency and Berri, adding that there is "speculation about a possible tripartite meeting at any time to coordinate the mechanism of negotiations and examine the necessary points and issues."