Berri urges 'unity among the Lebanese' as Lebanon enters 'difficult stage'

BEIRUT — Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that Lebanon is entering a "difficult stage," noting that pressure from Israel will take "various forms," noting that “internal stability and the unity of the Lebanese people around what serves Lebanon’s interests," is what's important now, Berri said in an interview with Al Joumhouria published Saturday.

"Give me unity among the Lebanese, and I will give you certain victory over Israel,” Berri said.

"Israel, through its defiance of the cease-fire agreement, has set a goal of undermining this agreement and completely overturning Resolution 1701, thereby seeking to subjugate Lebanon and compel it to accept measures that would affect its sovereignty and threaten its unity and territorial integrity," Berri said.

U.N. Resolution 1701, which serves as the framework for the current cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, calls for Israel’s full withdrawal from Lebanese territory in parallel with the disarmament of all militias, starting with those south of the Litani River.

“We are committed to the mechanism adopted within the ‘mechanism committee’ that includes all parties, and we are fully committed to Resolution 1701, we have nothing else beyond these two.”

The new head of the mechanism U.S. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, met on Thursday in Beirut with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Berri, and expressed "hope for noticeable progress regarding the cease-fire enforcement and Israel’s withdrawal from the Lebanese territories it still occupies,” the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The last war between Hezbollah and Israel officially ended on Nov. 27, 2024, after a year of cross-border fire, with the signing of a cease-fire agreement. But Israel continues to attack Lebanon daily, killing more than 320 people since the truce and destroying homes, buildings, infrastructure and construction equipment.

Elections won't be postponed 'by even one day'

Berri was also firm in confirming that the parliamentary elections scheduled for next May will take place according to the provisions of the current electoral law, rejecting any postponement “by even one day.” He reiterated his stance: “Anyone abroad who wishes to vote should come to Lebanon and exercise their right to vote.”

Regarding the objections raised by some parties to holding elections under the current law, which does not grant expatriates the right to vote for the entire parliament, Berri clarified: “Everyone agreed to this law, and those who are now objecting were among its most enthusiastic supporters when it was passed.”

The international community has also repeatedly insisted that the election be held on time without delay.

The participation of the diaspora in the upcoming elections has been a divisive issue in Lebanon for several months as 67 members of parliament (MPs), a clear majority of the 128-member chamber, have requested that the current electoral law be amended so that Lebanese abroad can vote from their country of residence for all metropolitan MPs, rather than just for six seats reserved for them, as stipulated in Article 112 of the current law.

The speaker categorically refuses any amendment to the law, notably by not even putting the issue on the Cabinet session agenda.