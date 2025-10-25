Berri turns debate sectarian to intimidate government

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In the fight to prevent any changes to the electoral law, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is prepared to use every tactic. "Calls to amend the law aim to isolate an entire community, which we categorically refuse," he stated Thursday night on Lebanese news channel MTV. He was clearly reacting to comments earlier by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Cabinet, about the possibility that the government could act on the issue. Context Expats' vote: Berri warns against 'isolating community'; Kataeb, LF react with outrage Berri was referring specifically to the Shiite community, which has been facing a deep crisis since the autumn 2024 war. The head of the legislature, who, contrary to the will of the parliamentary majority, wants to maintain the law limiting diaspora representation to six seats, has chosen to give the matter a...

In the fight to prevent any changes to the electoral law, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is prepared to use every tactic. "Calls to amend the law aim to isolate an entire community, which we categorically refuse," he stated Thursday night on Lebanese news channel MTV. He was clearly reacting to comments earlier by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Cabinet, about the possibility that the government could act on the issue. Context Expats' vote: Berri warns against 'isolating community'; Kataeb, LF react with outrage Berri was referring specifically to the Shiite community, which has been facing a deep crisis since the autumn 2024 war. The head of the legislature, who, contrary to the will of the parliamentary majority, wants to maintain the law limiting diaspora representation to six seats, has chosen to give the matter a...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in