Expatriate vote: Lebanese Forces already have a plan B in mind

"You are expatriates, not foreigners." This slogan heads a new Lebanese Forces (LF) campaign, launched to encourage Lebanese expatriates to register with diplomatic missions to participate in the 2026 parliamentary elections.The LF says they are determined to go all the way in their battle to enshrine the right of Lebanese expatriates to vote, from abroad, to the country's 128 MPs — rather than limiting their votes to six seats as stipulates Article 112 of the electoral law.Yet, just months before the elections, and faced with the categorical refusal of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, backed by Hezbollah, to amend the current law, everyone now seems forced to consider a plan B. This plan mainly consists of calling on expatriates to return to Lebanon to cast their votes in their respective electoral districts. What's next Nabih Berri...

