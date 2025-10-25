One killed in Israeli strike on car near Harouf government school, Nabatieh | LIVE

Multiple Israeli drones violate south Lebanon airspace, sighted at low-altitude
An Israeli drone fired a stun grenade near the municipality of Blida (Marjayoun).
Israeli drones have been flying intensely and at low-altitude and intensely over several southern districts, including Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
Trump to meet Qatar's emir is stopover en route to Malaysia
U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with Qatar's Emir and prime minister on Air Force One during a refuel stop in Qatar en route to Malaysia for a regional summit, a White House official said, according to Reuters.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join Trump in Qatar, the official added, Reuters reported.
Victim of Israel's strike on Harouf identified
The victim of the strike on Harouf earlier today has been identified as Zein Hussein Ftouni, originally from Halloussiyeh (Sour), according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
Repeated Israeli violations of cease-fire in Gaza
A source at al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza told Al-Jazeera that Israeli gunfire wounded a Palestinian in the center of the Strip.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army destroyed residential buildings southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli gunfire was also reported in Deir al-Balah.
Death toll in Gaza since cease-fire mounts to 93 Palestinians
19 Palestinians were killed and 7 wounded in Gaza in the past 48 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Since the cease-fire started earlier this month, 93 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a result of gunfire and airstrikes, and 324 wounded, the ministry added.
1 killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Harouf government school, Nabatieh
Israeli missile strike targeted a car in the Sakran neighborhood between Aba, Harouf, and Jibsheet (Nabatieh).
Israeli drones are flying above the targeted location, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon
Health Minister announces start of hospital reconstruction in southern Lebanon
Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine announced "the start of reconstruction of hospitals in southern Lebanon that were damaged by the Israeli aggression against Lebanon."
He also called on all ministers to "take initiatives. We are building our country together and protecting it. We are committed to it together, and we have sacrificed martyrs from the Lebanese army and the resistance together."
Israeli strike targets car near public school in Nabatieh area
Israeli missile strike targeted a car in the Sakran neighborhood between Aba, Harouf, and Jibsheet (Nabatieh), according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
The strike took place the public school in the town of Harouf, Nabatieh district, and near the home of the victim of yesterday's strike, Abbas Karaki.
UN has 'stopped working,' says Brazil's Lula
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the United Nations and other multilateral institutions Saturday, saying they have "stopped working" after failing to protect Gaza's victims of war.
Lula was speaking after meeting Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ahead of a major regional summit where the Brazilian leader would likely meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
"Who can accept the genocide that has been going on in the Gaza Strip for so long?" Lula told reporters following the bilateral meeting, aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.
Hamas political bureau member condemns Smotrich's remarks
Izzat al-Risheq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said that Saudi Arabia should "continue riding camels" if it demands a Palestinian state as a condition for normalizing relations with Israel.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Risheq said that "Smotrich's brazen and reprehensible statements against Saudi Arabia are not a slip of the tongue."
He added that "this racist view [of all Arabs and Muslims] has been used by the Zionist movement since its inception."
Israeli forces arrest 3 Palestinans in Tulkarem, according to Wafa
The Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces arrested three people in Tulkarem, an area in the occupied West Bank.
According to the agency, Mohammad Abdel Rahim Ajouli and Mohammad Wasfi Harsha were arrested in the town of Qaffin after their homes were raided, and Maazuz Jaroun was arrested at his home in Shuweika.
UNRWA condemns the blocking of humanitarian aid intended for displaced persons in Gaza
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has reiterated that displaced people in Gaza are in desperate need of shelter and supplies as winter approaches.
"Shelter materials and winter supplies for displaced families are stored in UNRWA warehouses in Jordan and Egypt, but their entry is blocked," the agency said in a message posted on X.
Israeli operation in the vicinity of Kfar Shuba
The Israeli army, armed with machine guns, conducted a search operation from the middle of the Roueissat al-Aalam area towards the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya), according to our correspondent in the region.
