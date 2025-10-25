Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israeli drone strike on a car in Harouf, Oct. 25, 2025. (Photo provided by our south Lebanon correspondent Muntasser Abdallah)

Live LIVE

One killed in Israeli strike on car near Harouf government school, Nabatieh | LIVE

By L'Orient Today staff, Ghadir Hamadi, Livia Bergmeijer, Muntasser Abdallah, 25 October 2025 00h00, updated at 15:41

What you need to know

Israeli strikes on the outskirts of Kfar Shuba, southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces arrest three Palestinians in Tulkarem, in the occupied West Bank, according to Wafa.

The United Nations has "ceased to function" in failing to protect Gaza's victims of war, says Brazilian President Lula.

15:41 Beirut Time

Multiple Israeli drones violate south Lebanon airspace, sighted at low-altitude

Low-altitude Israeli drone flying over Nabatieh (Photo sent by local resident to our correspondent in southern Lebanon)

An Israeli drone fired a stun grenade near the municipality of Blida (Marjayoun).

Israeli drones have been flying intensely and at low-altitude and intensely over several southern districts, including Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.

15:11 Beirut Time

Trump to meet Qatar's emir is stopover en route to Malaysia

U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with Qatar's Emir and prime minister on Air Force One during a refuel stop in Qatar en route to Malaysia for a regional summit, a White House official said, according to Reuters.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join Trump in Qatar, the official added, Reuters reported.

14:32 Beirut Time

Victim of Israel's strike on Harouf identified

The victim of the strike on Harouf earlier today has been identified as Zein Hussein Ftouni, originally from Halloussiyeh (Sour), according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.

13:48 Beirut Time

Repeated Israeli violations of cease-fire in Gaza

A source at al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza told Al-Jazeera that Israeli gunfire wounded a Palestinian in the center of the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army destroyed residential buildings southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli gunfire was also reported in Deir al-Balah.

13:45 Beirut Time

Death toll in Gaza since cease-fire mounts to 93 Palestinians

19 Palestinians were killed and 7 wounded in Gaza in the past 48 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Since the cease-fire started earlier this month, 93 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a result of gunfire and airstrikes, and 324 wounded, the ministry added.

12:56 Beirut Time

1 killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Harouf government school, Nabatieh

Israeli missile strike targeted a car in the Sakran neighborhood between Aba, Harouf, and Jibsheet (Nabatieh).

Israeli drones are flying above the targeted location, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon

12:51 Beirut Time

Health Minister announces start of hospital reconstruction in southern Lebanon

Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine announced "the start of reconstruction of hospitals in southern Lebanon that were damaged by the Israeli aggression against Lebanon."

He also called on all ministers to "take initiatives. We are building our country together and protecting it. We are committed to it together, and we have sacrificed martyrs from the Lebanese army and the resistance together."

12:49 Beirut Time

Israeli strike targets car near public school in Nabatieh area

Israeli missile strike targeted a car in the Sakran neighborhood between Aba, Harouf, and Jibsheet (Nabatieh), according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.

The strike took place the public school in the town of Harouf, Nabatieh district, and near the home of the victim of yesterday's strike, Abbas Karaki.

11:53 Beirut Time

UN has 'stopped working,' says Brazil's Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the United Nations and other multilateral institutions Saturday, saying they have "stopped working" after failing to protect Gaza's victims of war.

Lula was speaking after meeting Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ahead of a major regional summit where the Brazilian leader would likely meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

"Who can accept the genocide that has been going on in the Gaza Strip for so long?" Lula told reporters following the bilateral meeting, aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

→ Read more on this story here.

11:52 Beirut Time

Hamas political bureau member condemns Smotrich's remarks

Izzat al-Risheq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said that Saudi Arabia should "continue riding camels" if it demands a Palestinian state as a condition for normalizing relations with Israel.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Risheq said that "Smotrich's brazen and reprehensible statements against Saudi Arabia are not a slip of the tongue."

He added that "this racist view [of all Arabs and Muslims] has been used by the Zionist movement since its inception."

→ Read our analysis on Smotrich's comments here.

11:50 Beirut Time

Israeli forces arrest 3 Palestinans in Tulkarem, according to Wafa

The Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces arrested three people in Tulkarem, an area in the occupied West Bank.

According to the agency, Mohammad Abdel Rahim Ajouli and Mohammad Wasfi Harsha were arrested in the town of Qaffin after their homes were raided, and Maazuz Jaroun was arrested at his home in Shuweika.

11:49 Beirut Time

UNRWA condemns the blocking of humanitarian aid intended for displaced persons in Gaza

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has reiterated that displaced people in Gaza are in desperate need of shelter and supplies as winter approaches.

"Shelter materials and winter supplies for displaced families are stored in UNRWA warehouses in Jordan and Egypt, but their entry is blocked," the agency said in a message posted on X.


11:48 Beirut Time

Israeli operation in the vicinity of Kfar Shuba

The Israeli army, armed with machine guns, conducted a search operation from the middle of the Roueissat al-Aalam area towards the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya), according to our correspondent in the region.

11:44 Beirut Time

Hello and welcome to our live news blog.

We will be covering events taking place in Gaza, occupied Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, the wider region and beyond, with a particular look at Israel's continuous violations of the shaky cease-fire in both Lebanon and Gaza.


