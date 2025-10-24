'Keep riding your camels': Smotrich buries normalization with Riyadh

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right provocateur, said Thursday, "If Saudi Arabia tells us normalization in exchange for a Palestinian state, friends, no thank you.""Keep riding camels on the sand in the Saudi desert; we'll keep truly developing — with an economy, a society, a state and all the great and wonderful things we know how to do," Smotrich said, according to several Israeli media outlets. The comments sparked a wave of domestic criticism at a time when most of Israel’s political class hopes Riyadh will join the Abraham Accords, normalizing ties with Israel. Dive deeper Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines? “To our friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Smotrich does not represent the State of Israel,” opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X. “I strongly...

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right provocateur, said Thursday, "If Saudi Arabia tells us normalization in exchange for a Palestinian state, friends, no thank you.""Keep riding camels on the sand in the Saudi desert; we'll keep truly developing — with an economy, a society, a state and all the great and wonderful things we know how to do," Smotrich said, according to several Israeli media outlets. The comments sparked a wave of domestic criticism at a time when most of Israel’s political class hopes Riyadh will join the Abraham Accords, normalizing ties with Israel. Dive deeper Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines? “To our friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Smotrich does not represent the State of Israel,” opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X....

