GASTRONOMY

Couscous, my love: The cold war of hot cuisine, by Kaouther Adimi

When geopolitics lands on the plate: From hummus to couscous, a delicious and sensitive journey into culinary origins and the identities they simmer.

By Kaouther ADIMI, 23 October 2025 15:36

Illustration signed by the artist Alfred with the kind permission of the artist.

In the superb series Mo, created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, the main character — a Palestinian refugee in Houston — accuses Guy, an Israeli restaurateur, of appropriating Palestinian recipes. Mo reminds us throughout the second season: the origins of a dish are deeply political. In 2008, the Association of Lebanese Industrialists threatened Israel with legal action, claiming — among other things — ownership of the local Levantine dishes hummus and falafel. So I’m not going to make many friends by tackling the thorny question of couscous’s origin.Bringing up the subject is stepping onto a minefield: passions flare, history is rewritten with a spoon, from the Maghreb to the shores of the Levant. I tread forward with the caution of someone dipping just a toe into cold water. In case you missed this Mo Amer, from Netflix to Beirut's...
