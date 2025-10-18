How the Hezbollah-Amal alliance views direct talks with Israel

The President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, flanked by the head of the legislature, Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, in Baabda, on Jan. 14, 2025. (Credit: Presidency's X account)
On the Haret Hreik front, the silence is deafening. Hezbollah has, so far, not commented on this week's statements by the president. Parallel to the “peace summit” in Sharm al-Sheikh announcing the end of the war in Gaza, Joseph Aoun considered that “negotiations with Israel were necessary in the dynamic of resolving the crisis” in the region. In doing so, the head of state broke a taboo, at a time when Hezbollah, weakened by the 2024 war, faces ongoing discussions over disarmament. Nonetheless, the president, in a clear attempt not to offend Hezbollah or Parliament Speaker and head of Amal Nabih Berri, also expressed support for indirect negotiations with Israel, as was the case for the 2022 maritime border demarcation. More details Salam meets with Aoun and Berri to discuss Israeli attacks on the South “For the time being,...
