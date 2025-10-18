How the Hezbollah-Amal alliance views direct talks with Israel

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On the Haret Hreik front, the silence is deafening. Hezbollah has, so far, not commented on this week's statements by the president. Parallel to the “peace summit” in Sharm al-Sheikh announcing the end of the war in Gaza, Joseph Aoun considered that “negotiations with Israel were necessary in the dynamic of resolving the crisis” in the region. In doing so, the head of state broke a taboo, at a time when Hezbollah, weakened by the 2024 war, faces ongoing discussions over disarmament. Nonetheless, the president, in a clear attempt not to offend Hezbollah or Parliament Speaker and head of Amal Nabih Berri, also expressed support for indirect negotiations with Israel, as was the case for the 2022 maritime border demarcation. More details Salam meets with Aoun and Berri to discuss Israeli attacks on the South “For the time being,...

On the Haret Hreik front, the silence is deafening. Hezbollah has, so far, not commented on this week's statements by the president. Parallel to the “peace summit” in Sharm al-Sheikh announcing the end of the war in Gaza, Joseph Aoun considered that “negotiations with Israel were necessary in the dynamic of resolving the crisis” in the region. In doing so, the head of state broke a taboo, at a time when Hezbollah, weakened by the 2024 war, faces ongoing discussions over disarmament. Nonetheless, the president, in a clear attempt not to offend Hezbollah or Parliament Speaker and head of Amal Nabih Berri, also expressed support for indirect negotiations with Israel, as was the case for the 2022 maritime border demarcation. More details Salam meets with Aoun and Berri to discuss Israeli attacks on the South “For the time...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in