Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ANALYSIS

Obstacles to Hezbollah’s integration into the state: Between collective memory, dependence and ideology

Traumatized by war and held hostage to a past of marginalization, the Shiite community remains wary of the state.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 14 October 2025 18:06

Lire cet article en Français
Obstacles to Hezbollah’s integration into the state: Between collective memory, dependence and ideology

A portrait of Hassan Nasrallah in place of the Cedar tree at the center of the Lebanese flag, in September 2025 in Beirut. Photo Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour

Hezbollah’s integration into the state is the central issue of the current period, as both President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam advocate for the state’s exclusive control of weapons. Even Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has expressed support for this effort. Yet the main actor concerned remains reluctant.The party has been weakened by the fallout from its “support front” for Hamas, which has deeply affected its popular base. While this can be largely attributed to external factors — notably Iran’s refusal and Israel’s lack of cooperation — it is clear that internal dynamics also play a role in Hezbollah’s, and more broadly the Shiite community’s, enduring mistrust of the state.A 'violated' communityThis mistrust is partly rooted in psychological and sociocultural factors deeply embedded in the collective...
Hezbollah’s integration into the state is the central issue of the current period, as both President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam advocate for the state’s exclusive control of weapons. Even Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has expressed support for this effort. Yet the main actor concerned remains reluctant.The party has been weakened by the fallout from its “support front” for Hamas, which has deeply affected its popular base. While this can be largely attributed to external factors — notably Iran’s refusal and Israel’s lack of cooperation — it is clear that internal dynamics also play a role in Hezbollah’s, and more broadly the Shiite community’s, enduring mistrust of the state.A 'violated' communityThis mistrust is partly rooted in psychological and sociocultural factors deeply embedded in the...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top