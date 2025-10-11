1 seriously injured in Israeli drone strike on car between Khirbet Silm and Qalawieh, south Lebanon | LIVE

Trump says he is confident that cease-fire in Gaza will 'hold' and lead to broader peace in the region

Donald Trump said he is confident that the cease-fire that took effect Friday in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas will "hold." "I think it will hold, yes. They are all tired of fighting," the U.S. president told reporters in the Oval Office, reaffirming his intention to travel to Israel this weekend, where he is scheduled to address the Knesset, and to Egypt, according to AFP.

He said he would meet with "many leaders" in Egypt on Monday to discuss the future of the Gaza Strip, devastated by two years of war, adding that the meeting would likely be held in Cairo. He said he would also address the Israeli Parliament during his visit to the country earlier in the day.

Trump reiterated his confidence that the cease-fire in Gaza would lead to broader peace in the Middle East. "We currently have a few small hot spots, but they are very small ... They will be very easy to put out. These fires will be brought under control very quickly," he added.