Join L'Orient Today's first WhatsApp channel

Dear readers,

Welcome to L'Orient Today’s new and improved WhatsApp channel!

🚨 On this channel, we will send you alerts about major developments in Lebanese and regional news...

📸🖊️ As well as our best reports, editorials and analyses...

🍽️ ... And also articles on art, culture, fashion and local cuisine.

Two tips 💡to get the most out of this channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbBvSe7IN9iuEn934x08

1) Enable notifications manually by clicking on the bell 🔔 at the top right of the page (notifications are otherwise usually disabled, i.e., marked 🔕).

2) If you'd like the information to appear directly on your phone screen, enable the "show preview" option in the WhatsApp app settings, in the notifications section.

Feel free to share posts from this channel with others by forwarding them. You can also invite them to join this channel by sharing the access link. Just click on "share" in the small circle with three dots at the top right of the page.

Please give us your feedback! 💬 You can react to our posts with emojis 👍.

And last but not least, happy reading! ☺️🗞