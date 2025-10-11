Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SOUTH LEBANON

Driver succumbs to injuries after Israeli strike on a car in Bint Jbeil district

Israeli cease-fire violations in southern Lebanon persist, with a residential house and construction infrastructure destroyed.

By L'Orient Today staff, 11 October 2025 18:34

Driver succumbs to injuries after Israeli strike on a car in Bint Jbeil district

An Israeli drone targeted a car between the villages of Khirbet Silm and Qalawieh (Bint Jbeil). (Photo by Muntasser Abdallah/L'Orient Today)

Ali Hussein Sultan, originally injured in an Israeli drone strike while he was driving a car in Khirbet Silm and Qalawieh (Bint Jbeil), has succumbed to his injuries, according to sources cited by our correspondent. Sultan was originally from Saouane.

An Israeli drone strike also targeted a bulldozer in Blida, according to our correspondent. And earlier in the morning, an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped several bombs on a house in the center of Aita al-Shaab, completely destroying it, according to our correspondent.

Overnight, ten missiles also struck construction equipment in Msayleh, southern Lebanon.

Despite a cease-fire that has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, Israel continues its near-daily strikes on the country, preventing people from returning home and rebuilding.

