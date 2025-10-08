Through the Em Sherif Art Foundation, Dany Chaccour transforms his restaurants into galleries

Dany Chaccour, from success in the restaurant business to a passion for art. (Credit: Photo provided by the collector himself)
This is the story of a brother and sister, Dany Chaccour and Mireille Hayek. He is an entrepreneur who built his career in Africa, specializing in telecommunications and biometrics. She is passionate about cooking. Chaccour is a tireless visionary who would never leave talent untapped. One day, he comes across a sign in the alley between Saint-Maron Church and Georges Haimari Avenue: “Restaurant for rent.” Excited, he suggests the idea to Hayek, who decides to take the plunge. Soon, she opens "La Parilla," an Argentinian-inspired steakhouse that finds great success. Mireille follows up with "Yasmina," an Indian restaurant. But deep down, she’s nurturing another idea.What she truly wants is to restore Lebanese cuisine to its former glory, modernize it while respecting traditional flavors, and offer it as a full-fledged...
