PM Salam: 'I will not sign any extension of Parliament'

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is holding firm. Speaking to a delegation of journalists received Friday at the Grand Serail, he assured that he will not sign any extension of the parliamentary term.

This was his way of reaffirming his commitment to holding the next legislative elections on schedule, in May 2026.

Salam’s comments come as the debate over the electoral law — especially concerning voting rights for Lebanese abroad — continues to divide the political players and fuel fears of a possible postponement of the poll.

The camp opposed to Hezbollah is pushing to amend the 2017 law to allow expatriates to vote for all 128 members of parliament. On the other side, the Hezbollah-Amal alliance and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) want to keep Article 112 as is, limiting diaspora representation to just six MPs.

On Friday, Chamber Speaker Nabih Berri stressed that "the remaining time does not allow for any amendment [to the 2017 law]." He also expressed surprise to see "those who once defended the current electoral law now seeking to challenge it." T

his was a jab at anti-Hezbollah forces who had blocked Parliament from meeting without mentioning the electoral law last Tuesday.

On the Hezbollah side, it was Sheikh Ali Fadlallah who once again set the tone. He warned that "any postponement of the elections would deprive Lebanon of the chance to renew its political life and strengthen citizens' trust in their institutions."

At the same time, the FPM announced Friday that it is now accepting applications from expatriates who wish to appear on its lists in the 16th district, following the opening of voter registration for Lebanese abroad for the May 2026 legislative elections (with registration closing on Nov. 20, 2025).

"With the opening of registration for Lebanese abroad for the upcoming legislative elections, we are beginning to receive candidate applications for our lists in the 16th district [six MPs] for the elections scheduled for spring 2026 on the following continents: Australia, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe," said Gebran Bassil’s party on its official website.