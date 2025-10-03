Gaza peace plan: Political and military implications for Lebanon

Members of Lebanese emergency and security services are deployed around the wreckage of a car hit by an Israeli drone attack on the Jarmaq road in southern Lebanon, on Oct. 2, 2025. (Credit: Rabih Daher/AFP)
For the past two years, Lebanon has been living to the beat of Gaza. What began as a “ Gaza support front” by Hezbollah turned into a broader Israeli war. The cease-fire, perceived as a capitulation, has evolved into an international plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah. Now, as Gaza potentially enters a new phase that could last for years, the path of this plan — whether positive or negative — will have a direct impact on regional dynamics and, by extension, on Lebanon.Parallels between Gaza and LebanonIn Gaza, it is called the Trump Plan; in Lebanon, the Tom Barrack document. This illustrates both the scale and the level of the U.S. attention given to the two conflicts. In both cases, Washington seeks to link disarmament with international aid. Yet the comparison also reveals structural differences.The Trump Plan envisions a temporary...
For the past two years, Lebanon has been living to the beat of Gaza. What began as a “ Gaza support front” by Hezbollah turned into a broader Israeli war. The cease-fire, perceived as a capitulation, has evolved into an international plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah. Now, as Gaza potentially enters a new phase that could last for years, the path of this plan — whether positive or negative — will have a direct impact on regional dynamics and, by extension, on Lebanon.Parallels between Gaza and LebanonIn Gaza, it is called the Trump Plan; in Lebanon, the Tom Barrack document. This illustrates both the scale and the level of the U.S. attention given to the two conflicts. In both cases, Washington seeks to link disarmament with international aid. Yet the comparison also reveals structural differences.The Trump Plan envisions a...